Power Line Communication (Plc) Systems Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2025

This report studies the Power Line Communication (Plc) Systems market

Power Line Communication (PLC) is a communication technology that enables sending data over existing power cables. This means that, with just power cables running to an electronic device (for example) one can both power it up and at the same time control/retrieve data from it in a half-duplex manner.

The global Power Line Communication (Plc) Systems revenue was $ 5062.35 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $ 12175.63 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.59 % from 2017 to 2025. Europe `s production revenue accounted for the highest market share (32.53%) in 2017, followed by North America and China. Europe is expected to maintain its leading position for the next several years owing to the increasing global downstream demand for Power Line Communication (Plc) Systems.

This report studies the Power Line Communication (Plc) Systems Market– with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Power Line Communication (Plc) Systems market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

The Power Line Communication (Plc) Systems are mainly used by Residential, Commercial, Smart Grid and Automotive applications. The dominated application is Smart Grid which accounts for about 42.04 % sales market share in 2017.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, the rising disposable income and customers’ expectations for high efficiency and safety of transportation, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep slow increasing, as well as the consumption value.

In 2018, the global Power Line Communication (Plc) Systems market size was 4700 million US$ and it is expected to reach 11200 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Power Line Communication (Plc) Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Power Line Communication (Plc) Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study:

ABB

General Electric

Siemens

AMETEK

Texas Instruments

Maxim Integrated

Devolo

Cypress Semiconductor

ST Microelectronics

Panasonic

Microchip

Qualcomm Atheros

TP-Link Technologies

NETGEAR

NXP Semiconductor NV

Sigma Designs

Zyxel Communications

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Narrowband PLC

Broadband PLC

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Residential

Smart Grid

Automotive

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

Highlights of the Global Power Line Communication (Plc) Systems report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Power Line Communication (Plc) Systems Market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Power Line Communication (Plc) Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Power Line Communication (Plc) Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Power Line Communication (Plc) Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

