Power Line Communication Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2024

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Power Line Communication is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Power Line Communication in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Siemens (Germany)

Netgear (US)

ABB (Switzerland)

Ametek (US)

Schneider Electric (France)

General Electric (US)

TP-Link Technologies (China)

D-Link (Taiwan)

Landis+Gyr (Switzerland)

Nyx Hemera Technologies (Canada)

Belkin International (US)

Billion Electric (Taiwan)

Devolo (Germany)

Hubbell Power Systems (US)

Corinex Communications (Canada)

TRENDnet (US)

Zyxel Communications (Taiwan)

Extollo Communications (US)

ASUSTeK Computer (Taiwan)

ZIV (Spain)

Comtrend (Taiwan)

Iskra (Slovenia)

Lumenpulse (Canada)

NetComm Wireless (Australia)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Narrowband

Broadband

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Energy Management and Smart Grid

Indoor Networking

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Power Line Communication product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Power Line Communication, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Power Line Communication in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Power Line Communication competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Power Line Communication breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Power Line Communication market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Power Line Communication sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview



Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles



Chapter Three: Global Power Line Communication Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)



Chapter Four: Global Power Line Communication Market Analysis by Regions



Chapter Five: North America Power Line Communication by Country



Chapter Six: Europe Power Line Communication by Country



Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Power Line Communication by Country



Chapter Eight: South America Power Line Communication by Country



Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Power Line Communication by Countries



Chapter Ten: Global Power Line Communication Market Segment by Type



Chapter Eleven: Global Power Line Communication Market Segment by Application



Chapter Twelve: Power Line Communication Market Forecast (2019-2024)



