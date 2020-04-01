Power Inductors Market 2019 | Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Global Power Inductors Market Report provides detailed market segment level data on the international market. This market report addresses forecast and growth patterns by company, regions, type and application from 2019 to 2024. The market research report incorporates analysis of definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. Besides this, report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and development in key regions status. The Report Includes Key Players such as: TDK,Murata,Vishay,Taiyo Yuden, Sagami Elec, Sumida, Chilisin, Mitsumi Electric, Shenzhen Microgate Technology, Delta Electronics, Sunlord Electronics, Panasonic, AVX (Kyocera), API Delevan, Würth Elektronik, Littelfuse, Pulse Electronics, Coilcraft, Inc, Ice Components, Bel Fuse, Fenghua Advanced, Zhenhua Fu Electronics and Laird Technologies

This report studies the Power Inductors market, a power inductor is a solid state electronic component that receives and stores electrical energy utilizing a magnetic field. This field is typically created with tightly coiled conductive wire such as copper.

TDK, Murata, Vishay captured the top three production value share spots in the Power Inductors market in 2017. TDK dominated with 14.89% revenue share, followed by Murata with 12.22% revenue share and Vishay with 7.12% revenue share.

On the basis of region, at present, in the industrial developed countries the Power Inductors industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan and USA. China is the largest market segment of Power Inductors, with a revenue market share nearly 49.73% in 2017, followed by Americas with a consumption market share nearly 11.67% in 2017.

As downstream demand grows and technical barriers become less, there will be a huge market space for Power Inductors. To grab more market, the little companies have to expand the technology, capital investment and brand influence. To meet the challenge of little companies and keep their leading stage, leading companies need to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. In the future, Power Inductors market will still be a market of fierce competition.

According to this study, over the next five years the Power Inductors market will register a 2.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1000 million by 2024, from US$ 840 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Power Inductors business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Power Inductors market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Power Inductors value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

SMD Power Inductors

Plug-in Power Inductors

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Mobile Phone

Consumer Electronics

Computer & Office

Automotive

Industry

Telecom/datacomm

Others

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Power Inductors consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Power Inductors market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Power Inductors manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Power Inductors with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Power Inductors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

