Power Distribution Units (PDU) Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions: Edition 2019-2024

Power Distribution Units (PDU) Market report categorizes by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Power Distribution Units (PDU) market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, sales channels and distributors.

This report studies the Power Distribution Units (PDU) market. A power distribution unit (PDU) or mains distribution unit (MDU) is a device fitted with multiple outputs designed to distribute electric power, especially to racks of computers and networking equipment located within a data center. Data centers face challenges in power protection and management solutions. This is why many data centers rely on PDU monitoring to improve efficiency, uptime, and growth.

Power Distribution Unit (PDU) downstream is wide and recently Power Distribution Unit (PDU) has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Telecommunications and IT, Finance and Insurance, Energy and Medical Insurance. Globally, the Power Distribution Unit (PDU) market is mainly driven by growing demand for Telecommunications and IT. Telecommunications and IT accounts for nearly 63.06% of total downstream consumption of Power Distribution Unit (PDU) in global.

Power Distribution Unit (PDU) can be mainly divided into Metering PDU, Basic PDU, Monitoring PDU, Switch PDU and Others which Metering PDU captures about 22.99% of Power Distribution Unit (PDU) market in 2017. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of Power Distribution Unit (PDU).

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Power Distribution Unit (PDU) consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2025 the consumption of Power Distribution Unit (PDU) is estimated to be 3199.7 K Units. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The worldwide market for Power Distribution Units (PDU) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 75 million US$ in 2024, from 57 million US$ in 2019

Power Distribution Units (PDU) Market Segment by Top Key Companies, this report covers:

– APC

– ABB

– Cisco

– Eaton

– Emerson

– Raritan

– CIS Global

– Leviton

– Server Technology

– Cyber Power Systems

– Geist

– HPE

– Tripp Lite

– Hpxin and more………

Power Distribution Units (PDU) Market Segment by Type covers:

– Basic PDU

– Metering PDU

– Monitoring PDU

– Switch PDU

– Others

Power Distribution Units (PDU) Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

– Telecommunications and IT

– Finance and Insurance

– Energy

– Medical Insurance

– Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Power Distribution Units (PDU) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Power Distribution Units (PDU), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Power Distribution Units (PDU) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Power Distribution Units (PDU) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4, the Power Distribution Units (PDU) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Power Distribution Units (PDU) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Power Distribution Units (PDU) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

