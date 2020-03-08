Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market Will Perceive Robust Expansion by 2024

Global Power Distribution Unit Market: Overview
This report provides strategic analysis of the global Power Distribution Unit (PDU) market. The scope of the report includes competitive analysis of various market segments based on the types of PDU, power phases, applications of PDUs in various industry verticals and in-depth scrutiny of the PDU market across different geographic segments.The major objective of a PDU is to provide power to various network components of a server rack present in a data center. Modern PDUs has functionalities such as a display of power input and output, controlling of power usage through remote monitoring, alarm sensors for alerting any deviation from standard power consumption.
The report also breaks down and reviews the various factors impacting the market growth, which can be appropriately described as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The market drivers are further segmented into supply side drivers, demand side drivers and economic drivers. These factors help to determine the various existing trends and their impact on the market growth. Overall, taking into consideration the various factors affecting the PDU market, the report includes a holistic analysis of the global PDU market, and provides an estimate of growth for the period 2016 to 2024.
Global Power Distribution Unit Market: Trends and Opportunities
The global PDU market is primarily driven by an increase in the amount of data generated globally. Growing population across the globe, in turn, is increasing the amount of data being generated across various sectors such as Telecom & IT and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, government, among others.
Global Power Distribution Unit Market: Key Segments
The global power distribution unit (PDU) market, by power phase, has been divided into two types: single phase and three phase. The global power distribution unit (PDU) market, by types, has been divided into basic, metered, monitored, switched and others. The global Power Distribution Unit (PDU) market, by applications has been divided into telecommunication & information technology (Telecom & IT), banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), healthcare, government, energy, and others.The global market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The market revenue for PDU has been provided in terms of (USD Million), along with the CAGR for the forecast period from 2016 to 2024.
Companies Mentioned in the Report
The report also includes competitive profiling of leading players in the industry and their market share to aid in strategic decision making. The market attractiveness analysis and company market share analysis included in the report provide insight into market dynamics, industry competition and strategies adopted by market leaders.Some of the leading players in the market are Cyber Power Systems (Taiwan), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Raritan Inc. (U.S.), Tripp Lite (US), Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc. (U.S.), Server Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Enlogic Systems LLC. (UK), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), and Schneider Electric (France) among others.
