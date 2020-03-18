Power Banks Market 2019 Steady Growth in the Future by Top Companies like Anker Technology Co. Limited, Apacer Technologies, Inc., IEC Technology

Power Banks Market – Overview

The power bank market report provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. The report covers all the major driving factors and key trending topics impacting the growth of the power banks market over the forecast period. It also highlights the restraints and opportunities expected to influence the market during the aforesaid period. The study provides a comprehensive outlook on the growth of the power banks market throughout the forecast period across different geographies, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

The report covers the entire overview of the market including the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends that are predicted to leverage the existing nature and prospective status of this market. The competitive position of the power bank market is studied through the Porter’s Five Forces analysis. Additionally, current indicators of diverse macro-economic factors are contextualized under key market indicators.

The power bank market has been analyzed in (US$ Mn) in terms of revenue, in (Million Units) in terms of volume, and the CAGR (%) for the forecast period 2018 to 2026 has been provided. The power bank market is a global report studied on the basis of product type, power rating, battery type, port type, application, price range, distribution channel, and by region.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the power bank market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. The comprehensive power bank market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the growth of the power bank market. Besides, competition matrix and market share analysis has been included under the competitive landscape to understand the top players’ contribution in the power banks market. Each company is studied on the basis of basic information, financial highlights, revenue highlights of regional contribution and segment contribution, and product portfolio. Additionally, the company strategy and recent developments if any are also incorporated under each company profile section.

Some of the key players in this market include Anker Technology Co. Limited, Apacer Technologies, Inc., Braven LC – INCIPIO Technologies, Inc., EasyAcc.com, Inc., Goal Zero Corporation, GP Batteries International Ltd, IEC Technology, LLC, Maxell Holdings, Ltd., MiPow Limited, Mophie, Inc, Panasonic Corporation, RavPower, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, and Xtorm. The key players operating in the power bank market adopt numerous strategies to sustain in the market.

Global Power Banks Market, Product Category Analysis

Portable Power Banks

Phone Charging Cases

Solar Power Banks

Global Power Banks Market, Power Rating

Up to 3,000 mAh

3,0001 mAh-8000 mAh

8,001 mAh-20,000 mAh

Above 20,000 mAh

Global Power Banks Market, Battery Type

Lithium Ion

Lithium Polymer

Global Power Banks Market, Port Type

Two

More Than Two

Global Power Banks Market, Application

Industrial/B2B

Consumer Electronics

Global Power Banks Market, Distribution Channel

Online Distribution Channel

Offline Distribution Channel Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Exclusive Stores Multiband Retail Stores Others



Global Power Banks Market, by Region

North America U.S Canada Rest of North America



Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Rest of Europe



