Power Bank Market – Top Key Vendors, Segmentation, and SWOT Analysis by 2027

The increased gadgets usage for gaming, surfing the internet, camera, etc. drain out the battery charge swiftly. To combat the unexpected and frequent battery death while travelling or in office, a reliable portable charger is necessary. Portable charging units are commonly called as power banks. Portable charging unit is essentially an external battery in a sealed case. Portable charging units are manufactured in various capacities depending upon the applications of the units. The capacity of portable charging units refers to the maximum charge the battery can hold inside it. The capacity of portable charging units are measured in terms of milliampere-hour (mAh), the higher mAh indicates higher capacity of the power bank. Generally, lithium ion batteries are utilized in the design of power bank for their compactness, affordability and varied market reach. Further, lithium is a highly reactive element that can handle and store energy more efficiently and recharge cycles properly. The most important part of portable charging units are the PCB board and batteries. Currently, portable charging unit batteries are categorized as cylindrical battery, square aluminium case and polymer battery. Portable charging units are available with different number of ports in the market such as one port, two port, three port and four port. Currently, two USB port charging unit holds major market share and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Portable charging units are utilized to charge various products, which include laptops, mobile devices, tablets, digital cameras and others.

Global Portable Charging Units Market: Segmentation

The global portable charging units market can be segmented on the basis of capacity range, application, technology and number of ports.

Based on the capacity range, the global portable charging units market can be segmented into,

1,000 mAh-3,000 mAh

3,000 mAh-6,000 mAh

6,000 mAh-10,000 mAh

Above 10,000 mAh

Based on the application, the global portable charging units market can be segmented into,

Smartphones

Music Players

Tablets

Others (microelectronic device, etc.)

Based on the technology, the global portable charging units market can be segmented into,

Li-ion

Li Polymer

Others (nickel cadmium, etc.)

Based on the number of ports, the global portable charging units market can be segmented into,

One

Two

Three

Four

Based on the technology, it is expected that lithium ion battery would lead the portable charging units market as compared to lithium polymer and other batteries owing to the great cost to energy ratio and high energy density. However, lithium polymer batteries are expected to grow at a higher CAGR than lithium ion batteries owing to the light weight and better safety.

Global Portable Charging Units Market: Dynamics

Enhanced consumer purchasing power, better living standard and quick economic development have impacted the electronics market well. Some devices are available with lower battery capacity and thus the demand for portable charging units have been rising simultaneously with the rise in number of devices. Moreover, spread of smartphone technology promoted the growth of the portable charging units globally. Rising demands for tablets, smartphones, and other digital gadgets have fuelled the expansion of portable charging units market till date.

A key trend identified in the global portable charging units market is the introduction of sleek power banks in the market.

Global Portable Charging Units Market: Region-wise Outlook

Considering regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the major market share followed by other regions. The region accounts for more than 1/3rd share of the global portable charging units market and is expected to maintain the same trend over the forecast period. China is the most prominent regional market and increased demand for the portable charging units has created significant growth opportunities on a global level as well.

Global Portable Charging Units Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the portable charging units market identified across the value chain include Platinet S.A., BIC Graphic, Samsung Sdi Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, mophie, inc., Panasonic Corporation, SIMPLO TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., GP Batteries, Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd. and Microsoft Corporation, among others.

Owing to the intense competition in the industry, manufactures are focusing on research & development activities.

