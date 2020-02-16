Power Amplifier Market is driven by rapid economic growth due to urbanization and continuously growing demand for consumer goods

Key players operating in the global power amplifier market include Infineon Technologies, Texas Instruments, Broadcom, Toshiba, STMicroelectronics, Maxim Integrated, Yamaha Corporation, Qorvo, NXP Semiconductor, Analog Devices, Skyworks, QSC Audio Products, Peavey Electronics, Qualcomm, Macom, Bonn Elektronik, Renesas Electronics, ETL System, Aemulus Corporation, Ophir RF, and among others. These players are actively focusing on organic and inorganic growth strategies in order to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

Some of the important strategies adopted by the leading players in the global market are collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and new product development. The report provides an in-depth analysis about the strategic business activities along with the market dynamics shaping the global power amplifier market over the period of study.

Power amplifier is an electronic device used to raise the magnitude of input power and to provide sufficient power to the output load devices such as RF transmitters, headphones, speakers. Generally, it amplify power from few watts to tens of watts. These are commonly used in the last block of amplification chain, essentially to drive the loads. The power amplifier are increasingly used in audio system and smartphones due to its several advantages like high efficiency & durability. In same way, power amplifiers are widely used in consumer electronics such as mobile phones, headphone drivers, televisions, microwave ovens and, home theatre systems to theatrical and concert reinforcement systems. Moreover, it is also used in industrial actuator systems like dc and servo motors. Power amplifiers made high power level possible, consequently increase in data transmission rate and usability, hence power amplifiers essentially used in transmission of cellular and FM broadcasting of signals. In addition to that, these are also plays crucial role in satellite communication.

The global power amplifier market is expected to be driven by the continuously increasing demand of consumer electronics industry. The growing industrial sector expected to accelerated growth of industrial automation in manufacturing industry, it is conclusively anticipated to fueling growth of the global power amplifier market. The adoption of 4G and upcoming 5G network expected to be major factor to escalate the growth of the global power amplifier market during forecast period. However, bulky size and high power consumption are anticipated to be hinder growth of the global power amplifier market during forecast period.

The power amplifier market has been segmented based on operating frequency type, technology application, and region. On basis of operating frequency, the global power amplifier market can be segmented into two type: audio power amplifier, it raise power level of audio frequency range that is from 20 Hz to 20 KHz, it is also known as low frequency power amplifier and radio frequency power amplifier, it raise power level of signals that operates in radio frequency range that from 3 KHz to 300 GHz. Based on technology, the power amplifier market can be classified into gallium nitride (GaN), gallium arsenide (GaAs), silicon germanium (SiGe), complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS) and others.

Based on end use industry, the power amplifier market can be segmented into consumer electronics, industrial, telecommunication, military & defense and others. In terms of geography, the global power amplifier market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America and Europe is anticipated to contribute a largest share to the global power amplifier market due to the presence of leading power amplifier manufacturers in this region. Radio frequency power amplifier expected to hold larger portion of the global power amplifier market, as it is used in several application in military and telecom sector.