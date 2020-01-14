Poultry Processing Equipment Market – Competitive profile of the leading players 2018 – 2028

Global Poultry Processing Equipment Market: Overview

The global poultry processing equipment market is anticipated to witness the rise of high growth opportunities owing to the swelling demand for zero-fat and high protein foods. Changing consumer preference could be another leading factor pushing the growth of the global poultry processing equipment market. Rising health concerns and rapid changes in food preferences of people are foreseen to augment the demand in the global poultry processing equipment market.

The need to improve the quality and safety ratio of meat has compelled poultry processing companies to adopt advanced hygiene and safety systems for use in their plants. This is expected to stoke the demand for poultry processing equipment in the near future. Vendors operating in the poultry processing equipment market are projected to take advantage of the growing demand for packaged and convenience foods. Busy lifestyle of people could be a primary reason for the rise in demand for processed foods.

Global Poultry Processing Equipment Market: Trends and Opportunities

Increasing population in emerging countries is predicted to benefit the global poultry processing equipment market as people increase the demand for poultry foods. Poultry food products are high in protein and other nutrients. Improving disposable income of people could be a differentiating factor increasing the sales of poultry products and thereby poultry processing equipment.

There are various types of products available in the global poultry processing equipment market. Each one differs with another according to the type of process it is used for. Among popular ones could be killing and defeathering equipment, which are forecast to gain a whole lot of demand due to the increasing acceptance of advanced technology and high demand for poultry products. Retail poultry shops are expected to show high interest in purchasing killing and defeathering equipment.

Global Poultry Processing Equipment Market: Market Potential

Prominent names of the global poultry processing equipment market are expected to take to merger and acquisition for gaining an edge over their competitors. This could be evidenced by the July 2018 purchase of FTNON by John Bean Technologies Corporation for a €32 million (prior to customary post-closing adjustments). The acquisition is envisaged to help JBT to tap into the aggressively rising demand for ready-to-eat fresh produce and fresh cut equipment market.

Global Poultry Processing Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

The poultry processing equipment market is prognosticated to witness the lead secured by North America in terms of share. The food processing industry testifying pronounced technological development and high per capita income of people could help the region to exhibit dominance in the poultry processing equipment market. The U.S. is prophesied to show massive demand for poultry processing equipment in comparison with other countries in North America. White meat products are strongly demanded in the country. Turkey in particular is widely consumed by Americans among processed meats.

Asia Pacific could also show promise in the poultry processing equipment market because of the shift in consumer preference toward protein-rich foods.

Global Poultry Processing Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

The global poultry processing equipment market witnesses the presence of leading companies such as Marel HF, Waltons Co., Ltd., and GEA Food Solutions B.V. Agreements and contracts and mergers and acquisitions could be among top strategies adopted by players to secure a position of strength in the global poultry processing equipment market.

