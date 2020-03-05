Poultry Feed Market Is Expected to Reached USD 4,285.65 Million by 2025

The Global Poultry Feed Market is expected to grow USD 4,285.65 million by the end of 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.87%.

Leading Poultry Feed Market Players ABF Plc, Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, CHR. Hansen Holdings A/S, Cargill Inc., Charoen Popkhand Foods, Evonik Industries AG, ForFarmers, Kyodo Shiryo Company, Land O’Lakes Inc., New Hope Group, Novus International Inc (U.S), Royal DSM N.V.

This research report categorizes the global poultry feed market as:

Based on Additives Type

1. Amino Acids

2. Antibiotics

3. Antioxidants

4. Feed Acidifiers

5. Feed Enzymes

6. Vitamins

Based on Type

1. Broilers

2. Layers

3. Turkey

Global Poultry Feed Market shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis.

Objectives of Continuous Poultry Feed Market Report

• To provide overview of the global Continuous Poultry Feed market

• To analyze and forecast the global Continuous Poultry Feed market on the basis of components, application, size and technology

• To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Continuous Poultry Feed market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries

• To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

