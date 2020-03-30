Pouchitis Therapeutics – Pipeline Analysis 2018, Clinical Trials & Results

Pouchitis is an inflammatory disorder that develops when the ileal pouch becomes inflamed and irritated. Increased bowel frequency, bloody stool, incontinence, straining during defecation, tenesmus, lower abdominal pain and abdominal cramping or bloating are some of the problems observed in pouchitis.

Colitis, familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP), ileal pouch-anal anastomosis (IPAA) surgery, inflamed and hardened bile ducts in the liver, use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and other conditions such as heart disease or diabetes are some of the major causes pouchitis.

It is usually treated with antibiotics, probiotics, anti-diarrheal agents, low-carbohydrate and low-fiber diets. Atlantic Healthcare plc, and Avivia BV are two key companies involved in development of therapeutic agents for pouchitis.

