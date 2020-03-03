Potato Starch Market Expected To Reach Multi Billion Dollars By 2026

The global textile industry is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, especially in emerging markets such as China and India. This, in turn, is expected to increase the consumption of potato starch, primarily for textile sizing, and make a profound positive impact on the growth of the market.

According to the latest market report published by Transparency Market Research titled “Potato Starch Market’: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018-2026”, the revenue generated from potato starch market has been estimated to be valued over US$ 5,000 Mn by 2018 end, which is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period (2018-2026).

One of the major challenges for the potato starch market is the price volatility of crop due to climatic changes. Irregularities in climate and seasonal variations affect crops due to critical and uneven rainfall patterns. Reduction in rainfall also adversely affects agricultural yields in many regions, which results in variations in input as well as output prices. There have been variations in the cost of energy, chemicals, and fertilizers. These fluctuations lead to a volatility in the prices of crops. Increased volatility is the structural issue for which players must find operational responses to secure margins in the long term.

By type, the global potato starch market is segmented as modified and native.

By nature, the market is segmented into organic and conventional.

Based on the end-use, the potato market is segmented into food industry, textile industry, paper industry, pharmaceuticals, personal care and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is classified as direct and indirect. The indirect channel segment is further divided into store-based retailing and online retailing.

By region, the market in Europe is anticipated to dominate the global potato starch market both in terms of value and volume in 2018. North America is expected to gain a significant market share in revenue terms by 2026 end. This trend is attributed to the consumer dependence on Potato Starch as demand for convenience food is growing in this regions. Moreover, BENELUX is projected to exhibit significant CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period. Some of the major companies operating in the global Potato Starch market are Emsland Group, Cargill, Inc. , SÜDSTÄRKE GMBH, PEPEES Group, Ingredion, Novidon, Avebe, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG,Tereos, AKV Langholt, Finnamyl Ltd, Roquette, Škrobárny Pelh?imov ,Manitoba Starch, Vimal PPCE, ALOJA-STARKELSEN ,Lyckeby, PPZ Trzemeszno Sp., Siddharth Starch Pvt. Ltd.