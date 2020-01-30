Potato Starch Market Estimated $ 6690.25 Mn by 2026 | A report by AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, AKV Langholt, ALOJA-STARKELSEN, Avebe, Cargill, Incorporated, Emsland Group, Finnamyl Ltd and others

Potato Starch is primarily use for textile sizing. It provides a unique texture which works as a gelling agent to replace materials such as gelatin and regular starch. It can be obtained from corn and other raw materials such as tapioca, rice, barley and wheat. It is applicable in the food sector for preparing soups, bakery products, and meat products. It is often used as a thickening agent for the preparation of sauces, soups and stews. It offers health benefits which regulate blood sugar level and absorb carcinogenic and toxic compounds.

Market Analysis:

Global Potato Starch Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4795.50 Million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 6690.25 Million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase demand in food and beverage industry and increase the consumption of potato starch and recent technological developments.

Key Competitors:

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

AKV Langholt

ALOJA-STARKELSEN

Avebe

Cargill Incorporated

Emsland Group

Finnamyl Ltd

Ingredion

MANITOBA STARCH PRODUCTS

Novidon

PEPEES Group

PPZ Trzemeszno Sp

Roquette

Siddharth Starch Pvt. Ltd.

Tereos

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2015, Cargill launches a unique starch C CreamTex 06329 which reduces the 50% fat. It allows the fat reduction and gives us the better taste. It is a texturizing starch which has a unique portfolio of texturizers and emulsifiers. They improve the texture and rheological behaviour of the finished product.

In February 2017, Emsland launched a newly developed product which is named as Emden ET 50. It is developed as a cross linked and hydroxypropylated starch which results in a transparent, flexible and elastic form. It is suitable to produce vegan and fat free confectionary products.

Market Drivers & Restraint:

Increase in the consumption of convenience food across the globe.

Increase in the paper consumption across the world.

Price volatility of crop due to climate changes.

Segmentation:

Type

Sweeteners

Native

Modified

Distribution

Indirect

Direct

By Nature

Organic

Conventional

End-user

Food industry

Textile industry

paper industry

Pharmaceuticals

Personal care

Others

Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Analysis:

The global potato starch market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of potato starch market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

