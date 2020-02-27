Potato Protein Market Overview and Regional Outlook Study 2018 – 2028

Potato protein is an industrial byproduct of the potato starch, obtained during starch separation, which can also be extracted from the tuber itself. These potato proteins have been shown to be equally as nutritious as soy and egg proteins, and due to well-balanced pattern of amino acids and high digestibility, they are considered to be highly suitable for feed applications.

Get Brochure of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=4932

In addition, increasing consumer inclination toward vegan diet has led to surge in the demand for potato proteins extracted from organic potatoes which are more sustainable than animal proteins and can be used to make macarons, meringue, mayonnaise, and improved textures in cake. Moreover, rising demand for animal protein substitutes in sport nutrition and nutritional supplements has been envisaged to directly influence the development of potato protein market.

Potato Protein Market – Notable Developments

Solanic BV (AVEBE Group), Agrana, DuPont, Archer Daniels Midland Company, KMC Ingredients, AKV Langholt, Emsland Group, Roquette, Omega Protein Corporation, Kerry Group plc., Cargill, Südstärke, Peppes Group, Meelunie, Tereos, PPZ Niechlow, Royal Ingredients Group, WPPZ S.A., Kemin Industries, Agridient, Stauber Performance Ingredients, Inc., Ingredion Incorporated and Cyvex Nutrition are some of the key players participating in the potato protein market.

In March 2019, Ingredion Incorporated, a leading global provider of ingredient solutions, announced its acquisition of Western Polymer, a potato starch manufacturer for food and industrial applications. According to Ingredion, the new acquisition will expand its potato starch manufacturing capacity, improve processing capabilities, and broaden its high-quality specialty ingredients business and customer base.

In November 2018, Avebe, a key player in the potato protein market, received the ‘Bridge2Food Protein Award 2018’ for its product Perfectasol D520. This product combines potato starch and potato protein in a unique way to make it possible to produce 100% plant-based pizza cheese.

In October 2018, Avebe entered into partnership with Novasep, one of the leading supplier of services and technologies for the life sciences industry, to industrialize its purification unit to produce high-quality potato protein for the food industry.

Potato Protein Market Dynamics

Gradual increase in the demand for potato protein can be attributed to its widening range of application in nutritional supplements, dairy & frozen desserts, bakery & confectionery products, and animal nutrition for its highly functional and excellent nutritive value. In addition to high nutritional profile of potato protein, rising consumer awareness about food allergens in various products is expected to drive the growth of potato protein market. Consumer allergies to egg, milk, and soy have directly impact the demand for potato protein in various regions across the globe. Further, changes in lifestyle habits, especially among health conscious demographic, along with escalating demand for plant-based protein is likely to propel the future expansion of potato protein market.

Get TOC for Detailed Facts and Numbers @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=4932

Europe to Take Center Stage in Potato Protein Market

Europe is predicted to contribute significant revenue share to the potato protein market, owing to concentration of potato starch and protein manufacturers in the region. Rising demand for alternative to meat and other animal products in various nations across Europe will possibly complement the potato protein market growth in the coming years. Asia Pacific is also foreseen to earn high traction in the potato protein market due to rapid rise in livestock population and feed consumption.

Although the potato protein market is likely to have a positive outlook, high costs associated with the production of such proteins and their limited consumption in both food and feed industries may remain a significant challenge for players in the potato protein market.

Potato Protein Market Segmentation

Based on type, the potato protein market can be segmented into:

Potato Protein Concentrates

Potato Protein Isolates

Based on application/end use, the potato protein market can be segmented into:

Food and Beverages (Bakery, Confectionery, Processed Foods, Dairy, Meat, and Others

Feed Industry

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Read Comprehensive Overview of Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/potato-protein-market

Highlights of the report: