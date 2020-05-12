Potato Protein Market – Factors Boosting Industry To Record An Impressive Growth : Research Report by TMR

Prevalent use of potato in the global food industry has served the dietary needs of generations of consumers. Food investigators have explored the nutritive value of potatoes, and these findings have been incorporated by food making companies towards development of specialized potatoes, enriched in key nutrients such as proteins. Functional properties of potato proteins are finding lucrative applications in production of functional foods. Moreover, increasing demand for protein isolates among health-conscious consumers continues to propel the uptake for potato proteins. As more consumers opt for plant-based protein products, companies partaking in the global potato protein market are extending their capacities. New production techniques are replacing the conventional methods of producing potato protein products. In addition, feeding experiments are being carried out to test the edibility and digestibility of potato proteins with distinct mix of nutrients through animal trials.

Request For Report Brochure for Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=36767

Predominant use of potato in the global food industry has prompted several food investigators and biotech scientists in studying its nutritional value. The arrival of potato protein has been instrumented by advancements in food technology and a soaring demand for protein-rich foods. Increasing inclination of consumers toward plant-based proteins has further propelled the consumption of potato protein. New production techniques and experimental trials are being conducted to enhance the production of potato proteins for large-scale production. However, low awareness among consumers and complexities in techniques involved with production of potato proteins has deterred the growth of the global potato protein market.

Transparency Market Research observes that these factors will continue to inhibit the growth of the global potato protein market for the foreseeable future. According to the report, the global market for potato proteins is expected to witness a moderate growth at 3.6% CAGR in terms of value, during the forecast period, 2017-2026. It has been estimated that by the end of 2026, more than US$ 150 Mn worth of potato protein will be consumed across the globe.

High Demand for Protein Concentrates to Spearhead Market Growth

The report estimates that throughout the forecast period, the sales of potato protein concentrates will outpace the sales of potato protein isolates. High demand for dietary consumption of protein concentrates is expected to drive the demand for potato protein concentrates in the near future. The report estimates that by the end of 2026, over US$ 86 Mn worth of potato protein concentrates will be consumed globally. In addition, the report also reveals that potato protein concentrates will register a healthy value CAGR compared to potato protein isolates.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/potato-protein-market.htm

Transparency Market Research has developed an exclusive forecast study tracing the expansion of the global potato protein market till date and towards near future. Assessing the information that can support the growth of the global potato protein market during 2017-2026 period, this report caters to all the aspects encompassing the production and consumption of potato proteins. This study has been developed by analyzing the information procured from exclusive dialogues with market participants and industry leaders. By providing objective information on the key qualms in production of potato proteins, this report serves as a credible business document for global potato protein market players.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

For More Information Visit: http://priyanka1234.over-blog.com/