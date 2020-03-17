Potato Fiber Market Assessment and Forecast Report by Future Market Insights

Market Outlook Potato is a commercially important vegetable globally. The three crucial components that make potato nutritious to consume are vitamin C, dietary fiber, and potassium. Whereas, potato fiber is used as an additive in the food for the enrichment of dietary fiber, reduction of calories and carbohydrates and it helps in reducing fat absorption during cooking. The main technical property of potato fiber is the construction of the 3D fiber network in the end product. Potato fiber also helps in improving the stability and texture of the food, facilitating a high water binding capacity to the end product. Potato fibers are used in a wide range of food products such as baked goods, health foods, extrudates, dough, bread, and meat products.

The diets rich in potato fiber have a positive effect on health since their consumption has been linked to decreased incidence of numerous diseases. The prominence of food fibers has led to the advancement of a large and prospective market for fiber-rich items and ingredients. Growing consumer preference for healthy lifestyle coupled with needs for nutritious food products is expected to drive the growth of the potato fiber market.

Growing Demand for Healthy Food Products is Likely to Drive the Growth of Potato Fiber Market Over the past decade, potato fiber has been well studied and is proved to have many health benefits. However, the current intake level of fiber and fiber-rich food products is found to be below recommended value. Potato fiber includes cellulose, hemicellulose, pectin, and lignin, mainly in plant foods. The rising incidence of various diseases due to unhealthy diets and busy schedule has led the consumers to be more attentive towards, healthy food products, which is assisting the potato fiber market growth. Furthermore, increasing consumer demand for clean label products is also expected to contribute to the growth of the potato fiber market.

Global Potato Fiber Market: Segmentation On the basis of Product Type, the global potato fiber market has been segmented as –Soluble Fiber, Insoluble Fiber,On the basis of Application, the global potato fiber market has been segmented as –Meat Products, Bread, Baked Goods, Health Foods, Extrudates, Doughs

Global Potato Fiber Market: Key Participants Examples of some of the key participants operating in the global potato fiber market are J. Rettenmaier & Söhne GmbH, Shaanxi Undersun Biomedtech Co., Ltd., Avebe America Inc., Inc., Groupe Emsland, Lyckeby Starch AB, and BI Nutraceuticals, among others.

Key Developments in Potato Fiber Market In May 2017, food ingredients company BI Nutraceuticals launched a new potato powder made for use in baby foods, beverages, and snacks for the addition of dietary fibers. Then new potato powder contains proteins, vitamins, minerals, and more than 30% dietary fiber, designed to be versatile to meet the clean label demand of the consumers.

Opportunities for Market Participants in Potato Fiber Market: As potato fiber is high in cellulose, seaweed polysaccharides, etc. it is widely used as an ingredient in food products such as bread, health supplements, baked goods, and meat products. When it comes to substitutes for the proteins market, the potato fiber has started to seize some serious responsiveness from consumers. The mounting consumer demand for natural and organic food products has encouraged the need for natural dietary fibers, which is projected to brace the potato fiber market growth. The increasing acceptance is assisting the producers to innovate and advance the product lines for potato fiber, which has advocated the growth of the potato fiber market. Furthermore, customer ethics such as environment, social purpose, transparency, and convenient nutrition are also inspiring the growth of the potato fiber market.

