Potassium Fluoroaluminate Market – Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2018 – 2026

Potassium fluoroaluminate is an organic chemical with the formula KalF4. It is manufactured by reacting aluminum hydroxide, hydrogen fluoride, and potassium hydroxide in an aqueous medium under vacuum. Potassium fluoroaluminate is used as an active filler in resin bonded abrasives for metal treatment. It is also employed as a component in coatings of welding rods and welding powders, and as fluxing agent in soldering of aluminum.

Over the last decade, aluminum has been used increasingly as the material of choice in many applications. It possesses properties such as lightness of weight, conductivity, high strength, formability, braze-ability, and corrosion resistance. Thus, aluminum is an attractive substitute for metals such as steel and copper. It can be easily formed into components. These components can be assembled by brazing together to produce complex configurations. A filler metal with a lower melting point than that of the base metal and a flux are necessary for aluminum brazing to form joints. Potassium fluoroaluminate, when used as a brazing flux, disrupts the natural surface oxide, promotes wetting and spreading of the filler metal into joints, and prevents re-oxidation. Flux can be applied as a powder or as a formulated paint or paste.

Rise in demand for potassium fluoroaluminate in manufacturing abrasives and its extensive usage in manufacture of soldering agents are factors augmenting the potassium fluoroaluminate market. This is prompting companies to increase production of this chemical. Additionally, easy availability of raw materials is anticipated to boost the demand for potassium fluoroaluminate in the near future.

The global potassium fluoroaluminate market is witnessing technological advancements. Companies are constantly striving to develop new and better ways to manufacture of this chemical. Development of new manufacturing processes of potassium fluoroaluminate and applications is estimated to propel the market. However, volatility in prices of raw materials is projected to hamper the market.

Based on application, the potassium fluoroaluminate market can be divided into soldering agents, abrasives, and welding agents. The soldering agents segment dominates the market owing to the extensive use of potassium fluoroaluminate in aluminum soldering flux applications in emerging economies such as India and China.

Based on geography, the potassium fluoroaluminate market can be split into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is anticipated to constitute key share of the market during the forecast period. The potassium fluoroaluminate market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a significant pace owing to the rise in demand for potassium fluoroaluminate in the automotive industry in the region. Middle East & Africa is likely to be an attractive region of the potassium fluoroaluminate market during the forecast period due to the increase in demand for the chemical in the manufacturing industry in the region.

Prominent players operating in the global potassium fluoroaluminate market include Solvay SA, Honeywell International Inc., Triveni Interchem Private Limited, Gongyi Meiqi Industry & Trade Co., Limited, Changshu Xinxin Chemical Co., Ltd., and Harris Products Group.

