Potassium Citrate Market Research Report Opportunities, Industry Share, Size, Competitive Analysis with Forecast To 2023

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Paint Protection Film Market was worth USD 223.56 million in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 401.43 million by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.72% during the forecast period. The dynamics of the industry are anticipated to be vigorously impacted by usage drifts in developing markets, especially considering the development of end-use ventures, for example, defence and electronics, automobiles, growing manufacturing sector and urbanization. Changing way of life alongside switch in inclination towards keeping in place the completing and look of the vehicle is a key attribute in customers’ purchasing criteria. PPF is a thermoplastic urethane film which is broadly used to protect helpless surfaces of automotive, for example, bumpers, body cavities, hoods, edges, and door handles, from stone chipping, bug splatters, and abrasions against different surfaces.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are XPEL Technologies Corp, Argotec, Topaz, Premier Protective Films International, M&Co, Avery Dennison, Lubrizol, and Solar Gard. The business’ opposition can be depicted on two fronts. The first one is, increasing R&D activities done by manufacturers of the product. While the last being, installer’s edges. Regarding producing, the industry has achieved a phase where cost based rivalry has turned out to be out of date because of the development of small-scale household organizations.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

Automotive was the main application fragment and represented more than 75% of the general consumption in 2014. There are two primary factors that relate to the high infiltration level of PPF in the section, i.e., rising offers of premium or high-end luxury automobiles, and awareness among their purchasers in regards to vehicle support and secondary selling care. With progressive transfer of automotive technologies to the Asian locale, and development of aftersales benefits in the district, automotive section should pull in significant demand in the following years.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

From the consumer perspective, expanded discretionary income has prompted more extensive scope of decisions for vehicle purchasers, and resulting development of custom automobile part. Based on these two elements, India, Indonesia, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea are touted to be major demand centres for the paint protection film market. In correlation, North America and Europe, being the spearheading districts for the PPF business have achieved immersion.

The Paint Protection Film Market is segmented as follows-

By Application:

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace & Defence

Others

