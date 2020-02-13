Potassium Acetate Market Overview, Competitive Status Trend and Recent Developments

Potassium acetate also denoted as KCH3COO is the potassium salt of acetic acid. Potassium acetate is white deliquescent crystalline powder. The compound is soluble in alcohol, liquid, and ammonia. The industrial production of potassium acetate includes treatment of bicarbonate and potassium carbonate with glacial acetic acid followed by heating the compound at an ambient temperature and 100C.

It is an acetate salt form of potassium and an essential micromineral. Potassium maintains intracellular tonicity, which is required for nerve conduction, smooth muscle, and skeletal contraction, production of energy, maintaining the blood pressure and normal renal function. The compound has potential antihypertensive effects and prevents hypokalemia when consumed as the nutritional supplement. Potassium acetate has various end uses, one of them being industry usages such as agricultural chemicals, anti-adhesive agents, working fluids, intermediates, and processing aids. Under consumer usage, the compound is used for farm products, anti-freeze and de-icing products, and construction/building materials not covered elsewhere.

Global Potassium Acetate Market: Drivers and Restraints

The major factor driving the global potassium acetate market is that the compound is being used as an alternative to potassium chloride owing to the environmental restrictions on the application of potassium chloride. Potassium acetates functionality properties are identical to the later. Potassium acetate is more time soluble than potassium chloride and has a high potential usage in the high-density brines. Few other factor includes it provides a chloride free fluid; it is ideal for use in environmentally sensitive areas, and also provides shale hydration and swelling inhibition through cation exchange and electrolytic balance.

However, the significant restraint in the global potassium acetate market is the side effects of the compound when not used in an appropriate composition. Few of the common symptoms of the potassium intoxication are burning sensation and tingling in the hands and feet’s, amongst others.

Global Potassium Acetate Market: Segmentation

By product type the global potassium acetate market is segmented into:

Pharmaceutical grade

Food grade

Technical grade

By application the global potassium acetate market is segmented into:

Food & Beverages

Chemical & Material

Pharmaceutical

Global Potassium Acetate Market: Segmentation Overview

The global potassium acetate market is mainly segmented into two major segments namely by product types and by an application. By application the global potassium market is further sub-segmented into food & beverage, chemical & material, and pharmaceutical. In food & beverage division, potassium acetate is used as a food additive, acidity regulator, and preservative. The compound is approved for usage in U.S., New Zealand, and Australia.

Further, potassium acetate is majorly used in medicinal and biochemistry as a part of auxiliary procedures in the treatment of diabetic ketoacidosis due to its capability to break into bicarbonate and further help in neutralizing acidotic state.

Global Potassium Acetate Market: Regional Outlook

The potassium acetate market is segmented by regions into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and Japan. Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific are the major regions in the global potassium acetate market. Within these regions, the major countries contributing to the global value are U.S., Germany, China, and Japan.

Global Potassium Acetate Market: Prominent vendors

Few of the prominent players in the global potassium acetate market are Niacet, Lancashire Chemicals, Jiangsu Zidong Food, Anhui Hongyang Chemical, Wuxi Yangshan Biochemical, Jiangsu Kolod Food, Lianyungang Tongyuan Chemical, and Shanxi Zhaoyi Chemical. Few of the strategies adopted by the key players in the market are partnership and collaboration with other operators, expansion into the untapped market, and joint ventures with the organizations in emerging countries to gain the strong foothold in the market.

To ensure product differentiation and to acquire a considerable share of the market, major vendors are adopting creative strategies and are constantly developing innovative products. Most of the major potassium acetate manufacturers concentrate on capitalizing their funds to maintain applications and technical marketing groups are appointed to serve the ever-changing needs of clients.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and grades.

