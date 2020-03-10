Postoperative Ileus Therapeutics – Pipeline Analysis 2018

Postoperative ileus is defined as malfunctioning of intestinal motility after major abdominal surgeries. It generally affects large number of patients who are undergoing bowel resection surgery which causes significant discomfort and extend hospital stay.

Postoperative ileus affects small intestine, stomach and large intestine. The disease is broadly categorized into primary and secondary type. The primary type is caused by surgery and concomitant opioid treatment; while, the secondary type is mainly concurrent with other precipitating factors or complications such as hematoma, or other infections.

It can be prevented by careful handling of tissues, minimal unnecessary adhesiolysis, laparoscopy, epidural analgesia, alternative analgesics and preoperative administration of µ-opioid receptor antagonists. RaQualia Pharma Inc., and Leading BioSciences Inc. are key players in the postoperative ileus pipeline arena. For instance, Leading BioSciences Inc. is currently developing LB1148, a serine protease inhibitor, for the treatment of postoperative ileus.

