Posterior Cervical Spine System Market Segmented by Key Players, Growth, End-User Industry, Trends Analysis

Posterior Cervical Spine Systems are the fixation systems which are used to stabilize the cervical spine. Spine systems can either be implanted from the front (anterior) or from the back (posterior). Spine diseases such as spinal stenosis, fracture or dislocation of the spinal disc and other spinal deformities are increasing, driving the Posterior Cervical Spine Systems market as it increases the demand of cervical spine systems.

There are new products launching in the Posterior Cervical Spine Systems Market. In 2018, Medtronic launched the new infinity OCT Spinal System. Also, Spine wave launched proficient posterior cervical spine system implants for various posterior spine thoracic procedures. The system is highly adopted by spine surgeons, because of its characteristic features like patented polyaxial tri-lobe screw design which is offering 120 degrees of angulation.

There are multiple characteristic features which are included in the new product launches such as multiple screw variations, wide screw angle, multiple connector options etc., which are expected to increase the demand of posterior cervical spinal systems.

Nexxt Spine has received FDA approval and has recently launched its Saxony Posterior Cervical Thoracic System.

Major Key players of posterior cervical spine system are Zimmer Biomet & B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Rising geriatric population is one of the major factor driving the growth of Posterior Cervical Spine System market. The rate of spinal cord injuries is increasing, driving the growth of Posterior Cervical Spine System market. Lack of proper diet and exercise lead to postural defects, which is expected to increase the growth of the Posterior Cervical Spine System market. Improved healthcare infrastructure and technological advancements in spine treatment are some of the factors which can fuel the Posterior Cervical Spine System market. The high cost of surgeries and cervical spine systems is expected to restrain the growth of Posterior Cervical Spine System market. Risks associated with the implant failure can also hinder the growth of Posterior Cervical Spine System market…

The global Posterior Cervical Spine System market is segmented on the basis of product type, Material type, and end user:

Segmentation by Product Type Rigid posterior Cervical Spine System Flexible posterior cervical spine system

Segmentation by Material Type Biomaterials Metals

Segmentation by End Users Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialty Orthopedic Clinics



Based on the product type, the Posterior Cervical Spine System market has been segmented into rigid posterior cervical spine systems and flexible posterior cervical spine systems.

Some of the Posterior Cervical Spine Systems are made up of composites, which dissolve after fusion occurs and other posterior cervical spine systems are made up of metal (primarily titanium). Metallic posterior cervical spine systems are expected to hold a large revenue share in the posterior cervical spine system market.

The companies manufacturing the posterior cervical spine systems are majorly focusing on the innovation of new products with some advanced features which can be proved as a beneficial strategy for the growth of the posterior cervical spine system market.

Geographically, global Posterior Cervical Spine System market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East Africa. North America will continue to dominate the global Posterior Cervical Spine System market because of the presence of advanced technology high healthcare infrastructure. Asia Pacific can also show high growth in the Posterior Cervical Spine System market because of the presence of a large population. Japan has the highest geriatric population as the birth rate in Japan is low, hence, is expected to hold a high revenue share in the Posterior Cervical Spine System market.

Global Posterior Cervical Spine System market has few key players. Some of the players identified in the global Posterior Cervical Spine System market are Stryker, Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes, NuVasive®, Inc., Spine Wave Inc., Globus Medical Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Nexxt Spine, LLC.