Postal Automation Market Up-to-Date Analysis of Market Trends and Technological Improvements 2019-2025

Postal Automation is a matter of bringing mail from sender to recipient  quickly, reliably and economically.

North America is likely to account for the largest share of the overall postal automation system market throughout the forecast period. The leading position of the region, in terms of market share, is primarily due to the presence of major postal and CEP companies in the region. Renovation of existing postal automation systems in North America has resulted in the installation or capacity expansion of these systems, thereby contributing to the growth of the market in the region. However, among all regions, the postal automation system market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. High growth in the e-commerce industry in China, Japan, and India, among other countries in APAC, are creating huge growth opportunities for the players in the market in this region.

In 2018, the global Postal Automation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Postal Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Postal Automation development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Siemens

Toshiba

NEC

Pitney Bowes

SOLYSTIC

Vanderlande

Fives Group

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin

Beumer Group

National Presort (NPI)

Dematic

Interroll

Eurosort Systems

Intelligrated

Bastian Solutions

Falcon Autotech

Bowe Systec

GBI Intralogistics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Culler Facer Cancellers

Letter Sorters

Flat Sorters

Parcel Sorters

Mixed Mail Sorters

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Government Postal

Courier, Express, & Parcel

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Postal Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Postal Automation development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Postal Automation are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

