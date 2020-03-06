Post-Operative Nausea and Vomiting Therapeutics – Clinical Trials & Results

Post-operative nausea and vomiting is one of the complications of anaesthesia given to the patients at the time of a surgery. The state of having unpleasant sensation subjected to desire of vomiting is known as nausea whereas, vomiting is the forceful expulsion contents present in gastrointestinal tracts.

The chemoreceptor trigger zone, vagal mucosal pathway, neuronal pathway, reflex afferent pathway, and midbrain afferent pathway are responsible for the stimulation of vomiting. These pathways stimulate histaminergic, cholinergic, and dopaminergic receptors to activate the sensation of vomiting.

In the postrema region, neurokinin-1 receptors are present which also play an important role in emesis (action of vomiting). Camurus AB is in the process of developing CAM2058 as a serotonin 3 receptor antagonist for the treatment of post-operative nausea and vomiting. Some of the companies and universities having the pipeline of post-operative nausea and. Further, universities like the University of British Columbia and Assiut University are also involved in the pipeline for post-operative nausea and vomiting.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

