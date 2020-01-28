Post-operative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Market Future Scope & Research Methodology 2026 : Acacia Pharma, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Novartis AG

Post-operative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Market – Overview

This report studies the current as well as future prospects of the global post-operative nausea and vomiting (PONV) market. Stakeholders of the market include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture, commercialization, and provision of drug therapies as well as devices for treatment, and new players planning to enter the market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments considered in the scope of the study. The section also provides overall information and data analysis of the global post-operative nausea and vomiting (PONV) market with respect to the leading market segments based on treatment type, distribution channel, and region.

The global post-operative nausea and vomiting market has been segmented based on treatment type, distribution channel, and region. In terms of treatment type, the market has been classified into serotonin antagonists, steroids, dopamine antagonists, nk-1 receptor antagonists, others, and non-pharmacological treatment. Based on distribution channel, the global post-operative nausea and vomiting (PONV) market has been divided into hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and retail pharmacies and drug stores.

Get Free Sample of the Report at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1862746

Each of the market segments has been extensively analyzed based on market-related factors such as increase in incidence rate of PONV in surgical patient population and rise in adoption rate of non-pharmacological methods of treatment. Moreover, historical year-on-year growth has been taken into consideration while estimating the market size. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each segment for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

The overview section of the report explores the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that currently have a strong impact on the PONV market and is likely to influence the market in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in the market overview section in order to explain the intensity of competition in the market across different regions. The competitive scenario among different market players is evaluated through market share analysis in the competitive landscape section of the report. All these factors are expected to help market players take strategic decisions to strengthen their positions and enhance their shares in the global PONV market.

Geographically, the global PONV market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these regions have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The report provides market size and forecast for the major countries in the respective regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining market growth and future opportunities has been provided in the overview section. It also provides market attractiveness analysis and market share analysis of key players, thereby presenting a thorough examination of the overall competitive scenario of the global PONV market.

Make an Enquiry: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1862746

Major players operating in the global PONV market are Acacia Pharma, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Novartis AG, Ani Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Camurus AB, Sanofi, Helsinn Holding S.A., Eisai Corporation, Merck and Co., and GlaxoSmithKline Corporation.

The global PONV market has been segmented as follows:

Global PONV Market, by Treatment Type

Serotonin Antagonists

Steroids

Dopamine Antagonists

NK-1 Receptor Antagonists

Others

Non-pharmacologic Treatment

Global PONV Market, by Application

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Global PONV Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Website: https://www.researchmoz.us

Email: [email protected]

Blog: https://blogreportstudy.blogspot.com/