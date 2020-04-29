Post-Acute Care Market Research Report on Development Trend 2021

The report titled “The US Post-Acute Care Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2017-2021)” deliveres an analysis of the US post-acute care market with comprehensive analysis of market sizing and growth. The analysis includes market size in terms of spending, volume and market share by segments.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ http://www.marketreportsonline.com/contacts/requestsample.php?name=706797.

The report also provides an in-depth segment analysis of the US post-acute care. Detailed description of market in terms of spending, number of users, number of providers and market share by payors has been provided in the report.

Furthermore, the report also assesses the key opportunities available in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the US post-acute care market has also been forecasted for the period 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The competition in the US post-acute care market is highly fragmented but majority of market share is dominated by few major players such as Kindred Healthcare, Inc., Amedisys Inc., LHC Group Inc., Genesis Healthcare Inc., and HealthSouth Corporation whose company profiling has been done in the report, which include their business overview, financial overview and respective business strategies.

#Company Coverage

Kindred Healthcare, Inc. Amedisys Inc. Genesis Healthcare Inc. HealthSouth Corporation

Purchase a copy of this “US Post-Acute Care Market” research report @ http://www.marketreportsonline.com/contacts/purchase.php?name=706797.

Post-acute care is a range of services that complement the care delivered by an acute care hospital after an illness or injury. Patients who require post-acute services are those who are no longer in critical situation but still need quality care and services. Such patients are usually discharged to post-acute care setting such as home health and hospice centers, skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs) and long-term acute-care hospitals (LTACs). Most modern hospitals and health care systems include a number of services or programs that fall into the category of post-acute care. The primary aim of post-acute care services is to recover patients from illness and return him to daily activities that the patient participated in before illness or injury.

In the US, large numbers of patients are covered under Medicaid and Medicare insurance health programs. Nearly 40% of beneficiaries who are covered under Medicare program have discharged from an acute care hospital to post-acute care settings such as skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) or home health. These settings provide important rehabilitation services but there are certain criteria to guide decision about where beneficiaries should be treated and how much care they should receive.

The US post-acute care market, has shown fluctuating trends over the past few years but projections are made that the market would gain momentum over the forecasted period i.e. 2017 to 2021. The market is expected to grow on the back of aging population, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing prevalence of multiple chronic conditions, rising Medicare spending on post-acute care, technological advancements, mergers and acquisitions in the industry. Yet the growth of the market is obstructed by factors such as lack of interoperability, declining reimbursement and introduction of value-based payment.

Browse all latest healthcare market research reports @ http://www.marketreportsonline.com/cat/healthcare-market-research.html.

About Us:

Market Reports Online is a comprehensive online library of more than 100,000 reports, in-depth market research studies on thousands of micro markets and a range of industries. The reports are analytically and statistically rich, and offer a comprehensive view of the dynamic market scenario across the globe. We offer online and offline support services to ensure your research requirements are met on time.

Contact Us:

Vishal Kalra

Tel: + 1 888 391 5441

Email: [email protected]