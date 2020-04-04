Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Industry | Has Huge Market Growth In 2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

PET scanner is a type of nuclear medicine imaging. The scan uses a special dye that has radioactive tracers.

Positron-emission tomography (PET) is a nuclear medicine functional imaging technique that is used to observe metabolic processes in the body. The system detects pairs of gamma rays emitted indirectly by a positron-emitting radionuclide (tracer), which is introduced into the body on a biologically active molecule. Three-dimensional images of tracer concentration within the body are then constructed by computer analysis. In modern PET-CT scanners, three-dimensional imaging is often accomplished with the aid of a CT X-ray scan performed on the patient during the same session, in the same machine.

Scope of the Report:

In the last several years, global market of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 2.6%. In 2016, global revenue of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners is nearly 730 million USD; the actual sale is about 721 units.

The classification of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners includes PET-CT, PET-MR and Other; and the sales proportion of PET-CT in 2016 is about 94.2%.

The worldwide market for Positron Emission Tomography (PET) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.0% over the next five years, will reach 790 million US$ in 2024, from 740 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

GE

Siemens Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Toshiba

Hitachi

Neusoft

Topgrade HealthCare

United Imaging

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

PET-CT

PET-MR

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Other

