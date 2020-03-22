Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Market Forecast 2024 by Manufacturing Technology, Key Manufacturers, Industry Trends

Latest niche market research study on Global “Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Market” Report to 2024: Market data and insights on Global Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors industry provided at Arcognizance.com

PTC stands for Positive Temperature Coefficient. PTC thermistors are resistors with a positive temperature coefficient, which means that the resistance increases with increasing temperature.

Ceramic PTC (CPTC) and Polymer PTC (PPTC) are two types based on production technology, and both are covered by data in this report.

Scope of the Report:

At present, in the industrial developed countries of this industry are generally at a more advanced level, like USA, Japan and countries in EU, where the world’s large enterprises are mainly headquartered . In these countries, with more mature equipment and strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But production bases are moving to developing countries like China because cost advantages.

Although this market has shown a lot of opportunities, the research group still recommends that for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels not taking risk to enter this market.

The worldwide market for Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.4% over the next five years, will reach 1020 million US$ in 2024, from 700 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

TE

Polytronics

CYG Wayon

Littelfuse

Bourns

Fuzetec

Sea & Land

Keter

Hollyland

TDK (EPCOS)

VISHAY

Amphenol (GE SENSING)

Jinke

MURATA

Thinking

Uppermost

HIEL

HGTECH

Hansor

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ceramic PTC (Barium Titanate)

Polymer PTC (Carbon Doped Polymer)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Computers/Peripherals

Telecom/Datacom Infrastructure

Consumer A/V Equipment

Rechargeable Battery

Medical Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Power Supplies/DC Converters

Lighting/Ballasts

Home Appliance

Other Line Voltage

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Market Forecast (2019-2024)

