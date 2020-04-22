Positive Air Pressure Devices Market to Exhibit a Robust Growth Rate of US$ 3,500 Mn by 2027

A new research publication titled “Positive Air Pressure Devices Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)” crafted by Future Market Insights unveils useful market insights on the trends, developments, key players, growth drivers and restraints across key regions globally. An in-depth market segmentation is carried out that explores every angle of the global positive air pressure devices market with which valuable understandings are obtained.

Global Positive Air Pressure Devices Market: Forecast Highlights

The report on the global positive air pressure devices market showcases the growth path of the entire market. The global positive air pressure devices market is anticipated to grow at a robust rate to reflect a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. By 2017 end, the global market for positive air pressure devices is estimated to be valued at more than US$ 1,800 Mn and by the end of 2027, this is expected to cross US$ 3,500 Mn.

Global Positive Air Pressure Devices Market: Dynamics Influencing Growth

Favourable reimbursement coverage, increasing per capita healthcare expenditure, increasing prevalence of sleep disorders, rising awareness regarding the ill effects of untreated sleep apnea, increase in geriatric population, increase in obstructive sleep apnea, and increasing number of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and obesity are favourable for the growth of the global positive air pressure devices market. However, alternative treatments for sleep apnea, lack of public awareness especially in the developing economies and pricing pressure are responsible restricting the growth of the global positive air pressure devices market.

Global Positive Air Pressure Devices Market: Segmentation Snapshot

The global market for positive air pressure devices is segmented by product type, by application type, by end user and by region.

By product type, the continuous positive airway pressure devices (CPAP) segment is expected to be the largest, with an estimated market valuation of just under US$ 2.4 Bn by the end of the forecast period in 2027.

By application type, obstructive sleep apnea is the largest segment and is expected to reach a value of around US$ 2.2 Bn by the end of the year of assessment at a stellar growth rate during the forecast period. The respiratory failures segment is the fastest growing segment registering a CAGR of 7.4% and is anticipated to hold high potential in the coming years.

By end user, hospitals have shown higher use of positive air pressure devices and this segment is estimated to be valued at about US$ 1,135 Mn by 2017 end. Home care settings segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment and is poised to reflect a CAGR of 8.8% and is the second largest segment in terms of value during the assessment period.

Among the regions, the positive air pressure devices market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is poised to grow at the fastest rate to reach a noteworthy CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. By the end of 2027, Western Europe is expected to be the largest regional market in terms of valuation followed by North America.

Global Positive Air Pressure Devices Market: Competitive Assessment

The research report on the global air pressure devices market includes profiles of key players involved in the positive air pressure devices market. Company details such as company overview, key personnel, strategies, key financials, SWOT analysis, key developments, product portfolio analysis and geographical spread are mentioned in the report. Major players like ResMed Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., APEX MEDICAL CORP., Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Medtronic, Inc., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, BMC Medical Co., Ltd., Khayat Medical, Servona GmbH, Somnetics International, Inc., 3B Medical, Inc., and Human Design Medical are profiled in this study.