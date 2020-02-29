Portable Water Purifier Market – Top players are Brita, SteriPEN (Katadyn), General Ecology Inc., Mechanical Equipment Co

Portable water purifiers are self-contained devices that are used to purify water from untreated sources such as lakes, rivers, and wells for the purpose of drinking. The basic function of portable water purifiers is to kill harmful bacteria and microscopic, diarrhea-causing Cryptosporidium parasites present in the water and make it drinkable. Portable water purifiers are mainly used in disaster-prone areas and by military personnel, campers, hikers, and workers who live in areas where drinking water is insufficient. They are also known as point-of-use (POU) water treatment systems. Portable water purification systems come in various sizes depending upon the nature of use. For example, Brita, LP, a Germany-based company specializes in portable water purifiers such as water bottle mounted filters, faucet mounts, pitchers, and dispensers. Portable water purifiers such as MSR Guardian, which can be used by individuals, are gaining popularity as they are easy and handy to carry.

The portable water purifier market is expected to expand at a considerable pace in the near future. Rise in preference for outdoor activities is anticipated to boost the portable water purifier market. Increase in consumer preference toward outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, and various adventure sports is expected to increase the sales of portable water purifiers. Hikers and campers prefer to carry portable water filtration devices rather than carrying additional drinking water bottles. Moreover, deteriorating quality of water resources is leading to water-related diseases. This is increasing the threat of waterborne diseases such as cholera and coenurosis. This, in turn, is anticipated to drive sales in the portable water purifier market. Moreover, there has been an increase in competition in the market due to the entry of new players. Therefore, companies are coming up with new technologies at lower prices. This, in turn, is anticipated to drive the portable water purifier market. However, low consumer awareness about portable water purifiers is projected to restrain the portable water purifier market. For example, the concept of portable water purifiers is absent in many developing countries such as India. Lack of awareness among consumers restricts the growth of the portable water purifier market. Additionally, presence of many local players is likely to hinder the expansion of the portable water purifier market in the short run. Developed players in this market manufacture products as per the standards and certifications prescribed by various governing bodies. Local players, on the other hand, may manufacture products without adhering to regulations and are therefore able to provide products at lower prices. This impacts the product quality. However, increase in research and development activities for the improvement of portable systems in order to provide travelers with purified water resources is an opportunity for the portable water purifier market.

Rise in the use of online sales channels and omni channel retail is one of the key trends impacting the growth of the portable water purifier market. Global Internet penetration and rapid increase in urbanization across the globe have led to an expansion of the online platform. The online platform enables consumers to compare various products in terms of features, specifications, and price. Hence, both portable water purifiers and their replacement filters are available for customers on the online channel. This, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the portable water purifier market in the near future.

The global portable water purifier market can be segmented based on product, filtration process, application, and geography. Based on product, the market can be classified into vessels with in-built filters, plug and use, and straw filter. In terms of filtration process, the market can be segmented into UV, RO, UF/MF, and others such as ceramic, activated carbon, etc.. Based on application, the market can be divided into outdoor activities, residential usage, disaster management, and commercial complexes. In terms of geography, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Prominent players operating in the portable water purifier market include Brita, SteriPEN (Katadyn), General Ecology Inc., Mechanical Equipment Co., Inc. (MECO), Blue Spring Corporation, SAFH20 UV, GRAYL, Inc, Vestergaard, Portable Aqua, and Aquasana, Inc..

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

