Portable Ultrasound Device Market Analysis, Top Companies, New Technology, Demand

The global portable ultrasound device market is growing at a significant rate, due to increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing geriatric population. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries are also driving the growth of the global portable ultrasound device market. However, the factor such as stringent regulatory requirements for the approval of portable ultrasound devices is inhibiting the growth of the global market.

Geographically, Europe dominated the global market of portable ultrasound device in 2015; whereas the Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness the fastest growth, at a CAGR of 9.5%, during the forecast period.

Some of the key companies operating in the global portable ultrasound device market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Hitachi Ltd., Siemens AG, and FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation.

