Portable Toilets Market Demand, Analysis, Business Opportunities, Recent Developments, Regions, Top Key Players & Forecast 2019 to 2025

Construction and construction renovation activities has led to an increased demand for efficient sanitation facilities. The global portable toilet industry has witnessed an impressive growth owing to increasing awareness among consumers and rapid adoption of mobile toilets, especially at events.

Previously in 2018, the global portable toilets market size was valued at USD xx million and estimated to project the value of USD 9,851.4 million in 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

With an increasing count of population and urbanization, the need for residential construction is escalating at a substantial rate. To provide sanitation facilities to the labours who are assigned to work at construction sites, portable toilets are witnessing a huge demand. Furthermore, these portable toilets trends are also been used for the concerts, or mega events to provide sanitation services combines with mobility features with large vent screens for better ventilation, urinals, non-slippery floor. These portable toilets are more likely useful for water resistance, and easy maintenance which are believed to be superior characteristic properties supplementing the demand.

Moreover, in terms of government regulations, government is dedicatedly spending on providing proper sanitation and toilet facilities especially at gatherings, political functions which is expected to upscale the demand for power or trailer mobile toilets. Furthermore, power or trailer mobile toilets are convenient to move with heavy vehicles and are equipped with dispenser kits, proper ventilation, electricity, and dump valves. Meanwhile, lifting or handling moving toilets are anticipated to be a significant growth due to low-cost, lightweight, ease of transportation, and ease of availability in large numbers. Due to increasing count of events and gatherings such as music festivals, political meets, and camping sites the demand for lightweight lifting or handling toilets is projected to witness an impressive growth and overall demand in the forecast period.

In 2017, the trailer mobile toilets accounted around 54.5% and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period due to the increasing governmental spending on efficient toilet facilities, increasing awareness among consumers regarding proper sanitation and rising number of manufacturers providing portable toilets depending on specific application areas.

The global portable toilets market share is segmented into several classifications including type overview, application overview, and regional overview. Based on the type overview the global portable toilets market is categorized into lifting or handling moving toilets, and power or trailer mobile toilets. Furthermore, in terms of application overview the global portable toilets industry is classified into construction sites, factories, and public places.

Discussing the geographical overview, the global portable toilets market is widely range to North America, US, Canada, Europe, UK, Italy, France, Germany, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, India, China, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Ret of Latin America, Middle East & Africa, GCC, Rest of Middle East & Africa.

Leading players of the global portable toilets market include Satellite Industries, Armal Srl, PolyJohn Enterprises and Wilkinson Supply Co. and more others.

Key segments of the global portable toilet market

Type Overview, 2014-2025 (USD Million)

Lifting or Handling Moving Toilets

Power or Trailer Mobile Toilets

Application Overview, 2014-2025 (USD million)

Construction Sites

Factories

Public Places

Regional Overview, 2014-2025 (USD million)

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Italy

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

India

China

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Rest of Middle East & Africa

