Portable Toilets Market 2019 Global Future Development Status – Satellite Industries, Azmal, PolyJohn, PolyPortables, ADCO International

A portable toilet or mobile toilet is a toilet that may easily be moved around. They may be toilets that can be brought on site, such as a festival or building site, to quickly provide sanitation services. Others may be toilets within mobile vehicles, such as boats or caravans. Some are re-usable and may be moved on to further sites, others are easily installed but become permanent once in place. A major characteristic is that most types do not require any pre-existing services to be provided on-site, such as sewerage disposal, but are completely self-contained.

The Major production regions of Portable Toilets are North America and Europe, which accounted for about 76.36% of production market share in 2017. North America is the largest consumption region with a market share of 41.84% in 2017.

The market scale will keeps increasing fast in the next few years. Although sales of Portable Toilets brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Portable Toilets field.

The worldwide market for Portable Toilets is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.5% over the next five years, will reach 330 million US$ in 2024, from 180 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Portable Toilets in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Satellite Industries

Azmal

PolyJohn

PolyPortables

ADCO International

Dometic

Five Peaks

T BLUSTAR

Atlas Plastics

Maryada India

Yushijie

ChiPing

Toppla

Heng’s Industries

Dayuan

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Handing Portable Toilets

Lifting Portable Toilets

Trailer Portable Toilets

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial

Public Place

Indoor

Other

