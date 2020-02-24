Portable Power Bank Market To Grow At A Phenomenal Cagr During The Period 2019-2024

Analytical Research Cognizance has announced “Portable Power Bank Market” Report to its Data. This Report will help the reader with Better Understanding and Decision Making.

Portable Power Bank can be used to store the power supply device, commonly used for smartphone, tablets, portable media devices, and others applications.

Scope of the Report:

In the next five years, the global consumption of Power Banks will maintain a high annual growth rate; production value is expected to

Demand is driven by the demand of smartphone and tablet. The profitability of individual companies depends on their ability to bid accurately, secure contracts, and control costs. Large companies enjoy economies of scale in financing and the ability to offer a broad range of services in many locations. Smaller companies can compete effectively by specializing in particular services or focusing on certain geography. The industry is fragmented.

Despite fierce competition, due to the global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area; more new investment will enter the field in the future.

China domestic Power Banks industry developed fast, which accounts for almost 80% of total production capacity. Though Chinese companies have low price advantage, the quality of domestic products is relatively poor.

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Portable Power Bank industry, especially in Asia and North America regions. The production of Portable Power Bank is about 682599 K Units in 2015.

China is the largest supplier of Portable Power Bank, with a production market share nearly 40.36% and sales market share nearly 35.21% in 2015. That is to say, there will be exports in China, while China region also is the largest consumption region.

The second place is Europe, with the production market share of 24.38% and sales market share of 23.06% in 2015. North America is another important market of Portable Power Bank, enjoying 18.92% production market share and 21.72% sales market share in 2015.

Portable Power Bank is used in Smartphone, Tablet and Media Devices. Report data showed that 52.77% of the Portable Power Bank market demand in Smartphone, 21.70% in Tablet, and 25.53% in Media Devices in 2015.

There are mainly four kinds of Portable Power Bank, which the battery capacity range from 2000 mAh to more than 20000 mAh.

The worldwide market for Portable Power Bank is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Portable Power Bank in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

MI

Anker

Samsung

Sony

FSP

Panasonic

SCUD

Powerocks

Pisen

GP Batteries

Mophie

Mipow (Baojia International Group Limited)

Apacer

Yoobao

Besiter

DX Power

Maxell

Intex Technologies

Romoss

Pineng

IEC Technology

RavPower

Xtorm (Telco Accessories bv)

Mili

Lepow

Ambrane

Aigo

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Up To 10000 mAh

10001 – 15000 mAh

Above 15000 mAh

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Smartphone

Tablet

Media Device

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Portable Power Bank product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Portable Power Bank, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Portable Power Bank in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Portable Power Bank competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Portable Power Bank breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Portable Power Bank market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Portable Power Bank sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC: Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Portable Power Bank Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Portable Power Bank by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Portable Power Bank by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Portable Power Bank by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Portable Power Bank by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Portable Power Bank by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Portable Power Bank Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Portable Power Bank Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Portable Power Bank Market Forecast (2019-2024)

