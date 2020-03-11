Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market 2019 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 Report presents the worldwide Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

The global Portable Oxygen Concentrators market is valued at 590 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1590 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Portable Oxygen Concentrators market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

An oxygen concentrator is a medical device which is designed to deliver a concentrated flow of oxygen to a patient. Portable oxygen concentrators are small, lightweight and more convenient for the patients.

In fact, oxygen concentrators are rather simple devices. They operate on the principle of rapid pressure swing adsorption of atmospheric nitrogen onto specific minerals and then venting the nitrogen. The filtered gas mixture is mainly oxygen and little other gasses like argon and CO2.

The global average price of Portable Oxygen Concentrator is in the decreasing trend, from 1958 USD/Unit in 2013 to 1834 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

USA is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 43.25% in 2017. Following USA, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26.67%.

Market competition is not intense. Inogen, Invacare, Philips Respironics, Chart (Airsep), Inova Labs, Teijin, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

Market size by Product – Molecular Sieve Oxygen Concentrator Macromolecule Oxygen Permeable Membrane Oxygen Concentrator Electrolysis Oxygen Concentrator Chemical Oxygen Concentrator Other

Market size by End User/Applications – Traveling Household Other

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Portable Oxygen Concentrators capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Portable Oxygen Concentrators manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Portable Oxygen Concentrators are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

