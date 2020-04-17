Energy Healthcare News Uncategorized

Portable Evaporative Air Cooler Market Analysis, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, Challenges and Forecast to 2023

April 17, 2020
1 Min Read
Press Release

In 2017, the Portable Evaporative Air Cooler market size was xx million in United States, and it will be xx million in 2023, with a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

In United States market, the top players include
Symphony(Keruilai)
Aolan
Jinghui
Lianchuang
Hessaire
Kenstar(Worldwide）
Khaitan
Bajaj Electricals
Honeywell
SPT
Media
NewAir(Luma Comfort)

For sample copy of [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/ICT/QBI-LPI-ICT-56438

Split by product types/category, covering
Automatic
Semi-Automatic

Split by applications/end use industries, covers
Commercial
Household

Purchase the most updated [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/ICT/QBI-LPI-ICT-56438/

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Nehal Chinoy

Much like her co-founder, Nehal gets her entrepreneurial spirit from her family. However being the independent person she is, she started a business venture of her own early on since college. She opened a studio where she singlehandedly made and sold dreamcatchers, which was quite a raging trend then. Having tasted the success, her motivation for being an entrepreneur grew from there.

Today, as a co-founder and sales director, she oversees several functions including information procurement, sales and operations at Qurate Business Solutions.