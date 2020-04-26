Portable Clinical Analyzer Market Analysis, Market Status, Competition & Companies, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast by 2028

Portable clinical analyzer is an analyzer commonly used in healthcare domain which is used to conduct critical tests such as blood gases, electrolytes, metabolites, and coagulation tests. Portable clinical analyzer is mainly used in hospitals at patient’s bedside for fast health checkup and instant treatment decision making.

Doctors prefer portable clinical analyzer over other different analyzers as it is more user friendly. Various governments all across the globe are investing massively in the healthcare industry is ultimately driving the portable clinical analyzer market. Easy functioning and accurate testing results provided by portable clinical analyzer reduces the incidence of errors and promotes safety of the patients.

Introduction of portable clinical analyzers with upgraded features such as automation, ease of usage, accurate diagnostics is among the key strategies adopted by manufacturers in portable clinical analyzer market across the globe.

On the other hand, absence of healthcare facilities in some underdeveloped region is one of the restraints for the portable clinical analyzer market.

Portable Clinical Analyzer Market: Segmentation

On the Basis of application, portable clinical analyzer market segmented into

Blood gases testing

Coagulation Testing

Haematology Testing

Others

On the basis of end use, Portable clinical analyzer market Segmented into

Hospitals

Laboratories

Health Clinics

Others

Portable Clinical Analyzer Market: Competition Landscape

Portable clinical analyzer manufacturers are constantly focusing on adding new innovative features in portable clinical analyzer to attract the major portion of the customers. Key manufacturing players of portable clinical analyzers are Abbott, HORIBA, Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, SAMSUNG, and DIAGON Kft.

Recently, Abbott, one of the leading manufacturer of the portable clinical analyzer launched Abbott i-STAT portable clinical analyzer with innovative features such as automatic calibration, biosensor technology, portable battery operation, assure test result integrity and liquid quality control.

Adequate presence of key manufacturers in developed and developing countries accelerates the growth of portable clinical analyzer market. Producing affordable potables clinical analyzers is one of the prime concern on which manufacturers are focusing.

Launching portable clinical analyzers with upgraded features is the key strategies adopted by the manufacturers in the portable clinical analyzer market.

Portable Clinical Analyzer Market: Regional Overview

In terms of adoption of advanced portable clinical analyzer, North America region holds the significant market share of a portable clinical analyzer market. Well Equipped healthcare facilities in this region are boosting the growth of portable clinical analyzer market. Increasing health awareness and precaution measures taken by patients suffering from critical diseases is boosting the growth of portable clinical analyzer market.

Increasing investments in the healthcare industry in recent years, especially in India and China, is also contributing to the growth of the portable clinical analyzer market. Moreover, improving healthcare facilities in the MEA region over the years is expected to witness significant market growth over the forecast period.