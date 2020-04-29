Portable Cardiology Ultrasound Systems Market 2016 | Global Industry Overview 2026 | Top Companies – Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare

The heart is the most vital organ in the human body, so taking care of it is important. Due to this cardiac ultrasound has become a foremost application of ultrasound. Cardiac ultrasound system has become extensively used in last decade as a tool to help prevent heart disease. This system also help patient to find their problems in early stages for treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Technological advances over the past few years have made ultrasound equipment quite portable. Portable ultrasound machines are best for the situations such as limited space, necessary of mobility, or the scanning must be done in the field. Currently portable ultrasound machines are used in Cardiac, Radiology, Endocrinology, and Pediatric applications. Portable Cardiac ultrasound systems, also referred as echocardiography or echocardiogram, are used for different types and stages of heart valuation. Echocardiography uses ultrasound to show the structure and function of the heart and related blood vessels. Portable cardiology ultrasound system is about the size of a laptop computer, have been developed for point-of-care cardiac assessment at the bedside or in the physician’s office to extend the accuracy of the bedside physical examination.

Portable Cardiology Ultrasound SystemsMarket: Drivers and Restraints

Increased aged population and increase in cardiovascular disease worldwide is major driving factor for portable cardiology ultra sound system market. The global market of portable cardiology ultrasound system is expected to be driven by advancement in computer software that allows for improved imaging in a smaller package and helping shorten exam times by reducing the number of steps needed. Portable cardiology ultra sound system can be easily transported and require less space can also be key factors which will increase its demand in market. Several professional have also adopted portable cardiology ultrasound system for diagnosis can also drive theglobal market. High cost of portable cardiology ultrasound system and less availability of trained and experience operators can restrain the market of portable cardiology ultrasound system.

Portable Cardiology Ultrasound SystemsMarket: Segmentation

The global portable cardiology ultrasound system market is classified on the basis of technology, product type and end user.

Based on technology, the global portable cardiology ultrasound system market is segmented into the following:

2D Portable Cardiology Ultrasound System

3D Portable Cardiology Ultrasound System

Based on end user, the global portable cardiology ultrasound system market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Cardiovascular Clinics

Echocardiography and Vascular Laboratories

Diagnostic Laboratories

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Based on region, the global portable cardiology ultrasound system market is segmented into the following:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Portable Cardiology Ultrasound SystemsMarket: Overview

The global market of portable cardiology ultrasound system is expected to show tremendous growth over forecast period. Based on technology portable cardiology ultrasound system market is segmented as 2D ultrasound system and 3D ultrasound system. Among them 3D ultrasound system is expected to dominate the market in near future. Based on end user portable cardiology ultrasound system market is classified as hospitals, cardiovascular clinics, echocardiography and vascular laboratories, diagnostic laboratories and ambulatory surgical centers. Cardiovascular clinics is expected to have maximum share in the portable cardiology ultrasound system market among end users.

Portable Cardiology Ultrasound SystemsMarket: Regional Overview

On the basis of regional presence, global portable cardiology ultrasound system market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Europe is supposed to dominate market of portable cardiology ultrasound system due increasing market penetration of therapeutic ultrasound, and growing emphasis on minimally invasive procedures. After Europe the portable cardiology ultrasound system with ultrasound market dominated by North America due to presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness of patients and healthcare professionals. The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for portable cardiology ultrasound system marketdue improving healthcare facility and increasing number of cardiology diseases in aged people

Portable Cardiology Ultrasound SystemsMarket: Key Players

Some of the key players of portable cardiology ultrasound system market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Esaote nasce, Providian Medical’s. Other prominent players in portable cardiology ultrasound system market are Chison Medical Imaging,ALPINION Medical, Systems, Medgyn Products, Inc., Telemed Medical Systems.