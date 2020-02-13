Portable Barcode Scanners Market – Rise in demand from the healthcare industry, and evolution of Industry 4.0 which is going to boost demand

Barcode is an optical representation of data which can be read by machines. Barcodes usually describes the objects or assets on which they are applied. Unlike RFID tags, barcode tags should be visible so that they can be read by scanners. Portable or handheld barcode scanners are used to read barcodes. They eliminate human errors. Portable barcode scanners provide organizations with accurate information pertaining to their inventory. Enterprises from various industries, such as retail and manufacturing, use portable barcode scanners to reduce human errors and save time. Portable barcode scanners also simplify supply chain tracking; they automate processes and enable workers to just scan and capture information in records. Various sectors including meat processing and fruits and vegetables from the food & beverage industry are adopting portable barcode scanners for efficient tracking of food trays.

Strong growth of the retail industry, rise in demand from the healthcare industry, and evolution of Industry 4.0 are expected to drive the portable barcode scanners market during the forecast period. The retail industry is highly competitive in North America and Eastern Europe. Growth of the retail industry in the Middle East and Asia Pacific is expected to be fueled by increasing penetration of e-commerce in these regions. High adoption of smartphones and wireless communication technologies including 3G and 4G are the key factors driving the growth of e-commerce in these regions. Barcode scanners play an integral role in retail business. They enable retail enterprises and consumers identify, engage, transact, locate, and authenticate assets and objects. Further, barcode scanners enable healthcare service providers to focus on patient care by providing real-time insights about medical supplies, staff, and assets. A major trend observed in the market is the significant growth in demand for industrial portable barcode scanners.

The global portable barcode scanners market can be segmented based on component, application, type, enterprise size, and region. By component, the portable barcode scanners market can be categorized into hardware, software, and services. Market players such as Scandit provide software-based barcode scanning solutions on smartphones. Based on application, the global portable barcode scanners market can be divided into retail, hospitality, healthcare, logistic & transportation, automotive, manufacturing, government, and others. The others segment includes construction and energy & utilities industries. The retail industry segment can be bifurcated into wholesale, food retail, and nonfood retail. The healthcare industry segment is expected to register strong growth during the forecast period. The healthcare industry is witnessing high adoption of portable barcode scanners for various applications in hospitals and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

In terms of type, the global portable barcode scanners market can be divided into automatic readers, PDA (Personal Digital Assistant) scanners, rugged scanners, and others. Based on enterprise size, the market can be segregated into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The large enterprises segment is expected to account for a significant share of the portable barcode scanners market during the forecast period. Based on region, the global portable barcode scanners market can be categorized into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to hold a significant share of the portable barcode scanners market from 2018 to 2026. Exponential growth of the retail industry in China and India is expected to drive the portable barcode scanners market in Asia Pacific in the next few years.

Prominent players operating in the global portable barcode scanners market include Honeywell International Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Bluebird Inc., Cognex Corporation, Datalogic S.p.A., DENSO Wave Incorporated, NCR Corporation, Newland Europe B.V., Opticon Sensors Europe B.V., Scandit AG, Sick AG, JC Square Inc., Sato Holdings Corporation, and Wasp Barcode Technologies.