Porphyrias Treatment Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2028

Porphyrias is a rare genetic disorder which can cause skin or nerve problems. Porphyria that affects the nervous system is known as acute porphyria whereas which affects the skin is termed as cutaneous porphyria. There are various types of porphyria which are generally classified into two categories: erythropoietic and hepatic. Erythropoietic forms are caused by problems in RBCs whereas hepatic forms of the disorder are caused by problems in the liver. Each different type of porphyria signifies a deficiency of a specific enzyme required for the synthesis of heme. Porphyrias treatment is specific to the type of porphyria. Based on the type of porphyrias different test are performed for the diagnosis purpose. Tests include a combination of blood, urine or stool testing. Porphyria has many signs and symptoms ranging from mild to severe which are very similar to other common diseases. Some of the common symptoms of porphyria are light sensitivity (causing blisters or rashes), abdominal pain, and problems with the nervous system. Porphyrias treatment may include avoiding the triggers, taking medicines to relieve symptoms, receiving heme through a vein, or having blood drawn to reduce iron in the body. Presently, there is no cure for porphyria but there are porphyrias treatment available based on the type of disease.

Panhematin is the only commercially available heme therapy in the U.S. for porphyrias treatment. People with severe porphyric attacks are treated with heme given by vein. If porphyrias treatment is delayed, then recovery takes longer and some nerve damage may be permanent. Furthermore, a high carbohydrate diet and intravenous glucose therapy for mild attacks are usually recommended for porphyrias treatment. Liver transplantation is recommended for acute intermittent porphyria.

Porphyrias Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

It is observed that the continuous rise in research grants and R&D expenditures from government and other pharma companies in order to fuel the development of rare disease drugs which would change the landscape of porphyrias treatment over the forecast period of 2018–2028. Thus the development of drugs for porphyrias treatment by leading biotechnology companies is becoming one of the prominent drivers in driving the growth of the global porphyrias treatment market. Unlike other pharmaceutical drugs, less competition in the porphyrias treatment market encourages the entry of new drug makers to invest in the research and development for porphyrias treatment. However, the prevalence of porphyria is still unknown but according to clinicians a range of 1 per 500-50,000 of the population is expected. The high treatment cost and challenges to reimbursement for porphyrias treatment are the factors limiting the growth of global porphyrias treatment market.

Porphyrias Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global porphyrias treatment market is segmented by drug class, route of administration, distribution channel and region:

Based on the drug class, the global porphyrias treatment market is segmented into:

Porphyrin (Panhematin)

Dextrose

Anticonvulsants

Opioids

Others

Based on the route of administration, the global porphyrias treatment market is segmented into:

Oral

Injectable

Based on the distribution channel, the global porphyrias treatment market is segmented into:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

e-commerce

Others

Porphyrias Treatment Market: Overview

Porphyria is a disorder which is hard to diagnose and requires blood, urine and stool tests. Porphyrias treatment for acute attacks requires to decrease heme synthesis and reduce the production of porphyrin precursors. An approved orphan drug earlier known as hemin, now called panhematin, is used as a treatment for various types of porphyria. The global porphyrias treatment market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate over the forecast period. Based on the distribution channel, the global porphyrias treatment market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, e-commerce, retail pharmacies, and others.

Porphyrias Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global porphyrias treatment market is segmented into eight key regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China and Japan, China, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to hold maximum market share in the global porphyrias treatment market due to the favourable reimbursement policies and presence of key players in the region. Asia Pacific porphyrias treatment market is projected to grow at maximum growth rate over the forecast period. This is majorly due to the entry of new players and rising awareness towards porphyrias treatment. The Middle East & Africa porphyrias treatment market is expected to hold minimum share in the global porphyrias treatment market owing to the lack of clear strategies to access healthcare support for porphyrias treatment.

Porphyrias Treatment Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players in the global porphyrias treatment market are H. Lundbeck A/S, Recordati Rare Diseases Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V., Allergan plc, Apotex Inc., Pfizer Inc., and others.

