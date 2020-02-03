The Worldwide Population Health Management Market was valued at USD 13.79 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 24.8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 24.8% from 2016 to 2025.

Population health management is a healthcare discipline in which all the accumulated data of patients across various resources of healthcare information technology are analyzed and accordingly actions are taken through which healthcare provider can improve both health and financial outcomes. It mainly focuses on improving healthcare outcomes of a population by monitoring and identifying individual patients within that population.

Rising population and chronic diseases cases, influence of affordable care act in the U.S, need for affordable treatment, increased awareness regarding IT facilities are the driving factors for the global population health management market. While lack of IT professionals and lack of trust regarding breach of patient information acts a potential restraints for the overall market at a global level.

The Population Health Management Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period.

Global Population Health Management Market offers complete, proficient report delivering market research data that is relevant for new market entrants or set up players.

The Major Key Players in the Market are as follows:

• Cerner Corporation

• Conifer Health Solutions, LLC

• Mckesson Corporation

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

• Healthagen, LLC (A Division of Aetna, Inc.)

• Optumhealth (Unitedhealth Group, Inc.)

• IBM Corporation

• Epic Corporation, Inc.

• Health Catalyst, LLC

• WeLLCentive, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Royal Philips)

• I2I Population Health

• Verscend Technologies, Inc. (Formerly Verisk Health, Inc.)

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

With this report, an organization can have easy access to the details that will have the most substantial bearing on the overall development of the Population Health Management Market or the sectors that matter the most to organizations. The report is accumulated with the intent of providing necessary market information to vendors functioning in the Population Health Management Market. It thus makes for a resourceful data depository that can help decision-makers devise the most effective business strategies.

Global Population Health Management Market, By Component

o Overview

o Offering for end users

§ Accountable care Organizations

§ Physicians

§ Physician Group Practices

§ Hospitals and Health Systems

§ Community Health Centers

• PHM Software and services

o Patient Outreach

o Hospital Readmission Reduction

o No show rate reaction

o Automating Patient Centered Medical Home

o Increased patient well-being and engagement

• Software

• Services

o Consulting

o Implementation services

o Training and Education

o Post sale and maintenance Services

Global Population Health Management Market, By Mode Of Delivery

• Overview

• Web-Based Mode of Delivery

• On-Premise Mode of Delivery

• Cloud-Based Mode of Delivery

Global Population Health Management Market, By End User

• Overview

• Healthcare Providers

• Employer Groups

• Healthcare Payers

• Government Bodies

Global Population Health Management Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

Worldwide Population Health Management Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Population Health Management industry with a focus on the global market trend. The global Population Health Management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Also, key Population Health Management Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

This report is deeply helpful archive with incorporation of so much reaching market data connected with the crucial elements and subdivision of the “Worldwide Population Health Management Market” which will have an effect on the event things of the business. The report could estimably encourage exchanges and leaders to deliver the difficulties and to choose up blessings from passing targeted “Worldwide Population Health Management Market”.

Table Of Content

Introduction Of The Global Population Health Management

Executive Summary

Research Methodology Of Verified Market Intelligence

The Global Population Health Management Outlook

The Global Population Health Management, By Systems

The Global Population Health Management, By Service

The Global Population Health Management, By Verticals

The Global Population Health Management, By Applications

The Global Population Health Management, By Geography

The Global Population Health Management Competitive Landscape



Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players

• The current as well as future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

• Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

• Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• 6-month post sales analyst support

