Popular Trends : Global Overactive Bladder Treatment Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Overactive bladder (OAB) is a bladder disorder that results in an abnormal urge to urinate, urinary frequency, and nocturia (voiding at night). Some patients may also experience urinary incontinence (involuntary loss of bladder control).

North America is the largest consumption market of Overactive Bladder Treatment with prevalence as high as 11% and high medical level. In 2016, North America accounts for 49.59%.

Followed North America, Europe is the second largest consumption market with share of 27.84%. Besides, Japan is also an important market with market share over 17%. China and other Asian countries is the emerging market with the fastest growth rate, though there is no large manufacturer of Overactive Bladder Treatment drugs.

The Overactive Bladder Treatment market can be segmented as Anticholinergics, Mirabegron, Botox and Other Drugs. Among them, Anticholinergics account for the largest market share while it is in a decreasing trend. The growth rate of Mirabegron and Botox is fast.

The worldwide market for Overactive Bladder Treatment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 6460 million US$ in 2024, from 4710 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Overactive Bladder Treatment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Astellas Pharma

Allergan

Pfizer

Teva (Activas)

Johnson & Johnson

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Anticholinergics

Mirabegron

Botox

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Idiopathic Overactive Bladder

Neurogenic Overactive Bladder

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Overactive Bladder Treatment product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Overactive Bladder Treatment, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Overactive Bladder Treatment in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Overactive Bladder Treatment competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Overactive Bladder Treatment breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Overactive Bladder Treatment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Overactive Bladder Treatment sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

