Pontine Glioma Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018, Clinical Trials & Results, Patents, Designations

Pontine glioma is a malignant tumour which develops from the brain stem cells. Based on the grade of growth, it is categorized into anaplastic astrocytomas and glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).

Download the sample report @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/request-sample/1117

Pontine glioma is more prevalent in children than adults. The common signs and symptoms of pontine glioma are squints, swallowing problems, slurred speech, facial weakness, abnormal gait, difficulty in writing and changes in personality and behaviour.

Get the detailed analysis @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/report/pontine-glioma-therapeutics-pipeline-analysis

The only efficient treatment for pontine glioma is radiotherapy; as surgery is not possible due to the tumor’s position in the brain stem. Company like Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is in the process of developing omburtamab for the treatment of pontine glioma.

Make enquiry before purchase @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/enquiry/1117

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

About Us:

Pharma Proff, is a frontline market intelligence and consulting solutions provider catering to the information and data needs of burgeoning sectors across the world, including pharmaceutical and healthcare. With meticulously curated research reports on the industry landscape, we empower companies in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors to make informed business decisions and base their marketing strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Pharma Proff

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.pharmaproff.com