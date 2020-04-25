Pompe Disease Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018-2026

Credence Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has published its latest research, “Pompe Disease Therapeutics Market 2026″, which gives insights into Pompe Disease Therapeutics in the Global market. The report determines the market size for 2018, along with forecasts until 2026. It is built using data and information sourced from exclusive databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis carried out by Credence Research’s team of industry experts.

Market Insight:

Pompe disease also known as lysosomal storage disorder, is an inherited, rare disease that is characterized by progressive muscle weakness and respiratory disorder. Pompe disease usually occurs in 1 in 40,000 newborn babies, where the lowest rate is observed in the countries like Australia and New Zealand and higher rate among African American populations. The major factorial entities supporting the growth in demand for Pompe disease treatment is its wide prevalence, advancement in new genome sequencing, companion diagnostic kits, pharmacogenomics, research and development infrastructure and regulatory agencies initiatives.

Pompe disease is widely prevalent in the developed countries, where the disease awareness and diagnosis is done at the early stages. New genome sequencing has been developed to a large extent which will be helpful in the proper understanding of this disease at the fetal stages and at the genomic level. Companion diagnostic kits have been approved by the FDA which will help in the positive growth for Pompe disease therapeutic market. Recent technological advancement in pharmacogenomics will be helpful in understanding the drug effect at the desired gene site and thus helpful in developing the drug delivery techniques like enzyme replacement therapy, gene therapy etc.

Leading Players:

The major pharmaceutical players involved in enzyme replacement therapy are Sanofi (Neo GAA), Audentes Therapeutics (AT-982), Amicus Therapeutics (ATB200/AT2221), Oxyrane OXY (2810), manufacturers involved in the gene therapy (adeno-associated virus) are (CERE 110) Sangamo, (Myozyme) Genzyme.

By Geography Segment

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Scope

The report presents the brief overview of Pompe Disease Therapeutics Market including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries

The report features product description and descriptive mechanism of action for key products along with the products developmental history and major milestones

Special feature on out-licensed and partnered product portfolio

The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued projects

Latest company statement

Latest news and deals relating to the Pompe Disease Therapeutics products

Research methodology

The following research methods were used in this report:

Desk study

A questionnaire survey among specialty retail chains

Analyzing statistical data released by the Federal Customs Service

Desk study sources include materials taken from print and online media conference materials.

