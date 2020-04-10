Polyurethane Foam Market Expected to Grow at 79.77 Billion In Revenue by 2023

Polyurethane Foam Market Report analyses the industry status, size, share, trends, growth opportunity, competition landscape and forecast to 2023. This report also provides data on patterns, improvements, target business sectors, limits and advancements. Furthermore, this research report categorizes the market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The Polyurethane Foam Market is projected to grow from US$ 54.19 Billion in 2018 to US$ 79.77 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2023. Increase in the consumption of polyurethane foam in emerging Asian countries is expected to drive the growth of the polyurethane foam market.

Most Popular Companies in the Polyurethane Foam Market include are BASF, Covestro AG, Dowdupont, Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Huntsman Corporation, Nitto Denko Corporation, Armacell, Chemtura Corporation, Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A., Eurofoam Group, Foamcraft, Inc., Foampartner Group, Future Foam, Inc., Fxi-Foamex Innovations, Inoac Corporation, Recticel, Rogers Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, Trelleborg, UFP Technologies, Inc., Vita (Lux Iii) S.À R.L., Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Woodbridge Foam Corporation.

Spray foams are basically low-to-medium density foams primarily used for insulation, flotation, and roofing applications. They are also used in packaging applications. The spray foam segment of the polyurethane foam market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased demand for spray foams from various end-use industries in emerging economies, such as India and China.

The Polyurethane Foam Market in the Middle East is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. This growth can be attributed to the increased demand for polyurethane foam from the building & construction industry in Middle Eastern countries. China is the largest market for polyurethane foam in the Asia Pacific region, in terms of value. The polyurethane foam manufacturing industry in China has undergone massive globalization and consolidation with increasing capital investments and ongoing infrastructure development projects.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Size: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 30%,and Tier 3 – 35%

By Designation: C-level – 25%, Director-level – 30%, and Others – 45%

By Region: Asia Pacific – 51%, Europe– 20%, Middle East& Africa– 15%, North America – 12%, and South America- 2%

Report Highlights:

To estimate and forecast the polyurethane foam market based on type and end user in different regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and South America

To define and segment the polyurethane foam market based on type, end user, and region

To estimate and forecast the polyurethane foam market in terms of value (USD million) and volume (kilotons)

To provide detailed information regarding important factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze segmented markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the overall market

To identify and analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders

To analyze competitive developments, such as expansions, collaborations, acquisitions, agreements, and new product developments in the polyurethane foam market

To strategically profile and benchmark key players and comprehensively analyze their market presence and core competencies.

Target Audience for Polyurethane Foam Market: Manufacturers of Polyurethane Foams and Different Types of Rigid/Flexible/Spray Foams, Polyurethane Foam Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers, End-use Industries, Government and Research Organizations, Associations and Industrial Bodies, Research and Consulting Firms, R&D Institutions, National and Regional Agencies, Investment Banks and Private Equity Firms.

Reason to Access this report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them the closest approximations of revenue numbers for the polyurethane foam market and its sub segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to better position their businesses and make suitable go-to-market strategies.

