Polyurethane Foam Market 2019: A Report by The Dow Chemical Company, Saint-Gobain, BASF SE, INOAC Corporation

Polyurethane foams are type of polymers which are made by reacting diisocyanates with polyols. Polyurethane foams are generally abbreviated as PU foam or PUR foams. PU foams are used for providing insulation and protect the material against external sources that lead to corrosion. The type of agent or catalyst used with isocyanates in the production of polyurethane foam depends on the application for what PU foam is being produced. There are three types of polyurethane foams available: Flexible Foams, Rigid Foams and Spray Foams.

Polyurethanes were invented by Professor Dr. Otto Bayer in 1930s. PU foams were first used at the time of World War II when there was a need of replacing rubber materials with PU foams. By the coming of 1950s, PU foams were started to be used in adhesives and elastomers. Today, PU foams can be found in almost everything we touch like desks, chairs, cars, clothes, footwear, appliances, beds as well as the insulation in walls of buildings. PU foams are highly versatile and cost efficient and the durability of the products made out of polyurethane foams is very high that is why these products can last for long.

Increasing pursuit of a higher level of sleep comfort offered by polyurethane foam is driving the market.

PU foams can take any form to provide comfort and support and due to this property, they are widely used in the making of mattresses and furniture. Polyurethane foam creates a more comfortable sleep surface as the coring and contouring foam techniques are used in the manufacturing of PUR foams. According to Dan Schecter, vice president of sales and marketing at Carpenter Co., various advancements in the chemistry are giving rise to new foams of polyurethane that will get self-adjusted to individual body and will provide a high degree of comfort.

Global polyurethane foam market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 4.0% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Segmentation: Global Polyurethane Foam Market

Global polyurethane foam market is segmented into three notable segments which are type, end-user and density composition.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into flexible foam, rigid foam and spray foam In April, BASF acquired GRUPO THERMOTEK. THERMOTEK is a waterproofing systems supplier which will help the company to add the products under its construction industry.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into bedding & furniture, building & construction, electronics, automotive, footwear, packaging, others. In April 2018, BASF signed agreement to acquire business segment of additional seeds and crop protection from Bayer. This will enhance the company’s product portfolio with the addition of new products under this category.

On the basis of density composition, the market is segmented into low-density polyurethane foam, medium-density polyurethane foam and high-density polyurethane foam In December 2018, Recticel announced the agreement to acquire Proseat. The company made a new joint venture with Sekisui which allowed Proseat to build on leading position as Europe’s largest independent automotive moulded seat foam manufacturer.



Competitive Analysis: Global Polyurethane Foam Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are The Dow Chemical Company, Saint-Gobain, BASF SE, INOAC Corporation and others.

TABLE OF CONTENTS GLOBAL POLYURETHANE FOAM MARKET

1 INTRODUCTION

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION

3 MARKET OVERVIEW

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

6 INDUSTRY INSIGHTS

7 GLOBAL POLYURETHANE FOAM MARKET, BY TYPE

8 GLOBAL POLYURETHANE FOAM MARKET, BY DENSITY COMPOSITION

9 GLOBAL POLYURETHANE FOAM MARKET, BY END-USER

10 GLOBAL POLYURETHANE FOAM MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

11 GLOBAL POLYURETHANE FOAM MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE

12 COMPANY PROFILE

12.1 THE DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY

12.2 SAINT-GOBAIN

12.3 BASF SE

12.4 INOAC CORPORATION

12.5 RECTICEL NV/SA

12.6 AMERICAN EXCELSIOR, INC.

12.7 ARMACELL

12.8 COVESTRO AG

12.9 ELLIOTT COMPANY

12.10 FOAMCRAFT INC.

12.11 FOAM PARTNER

12.12 FSI

12.13 FUTURE FOAM

12.14 FXI

12.15 HUNTSMAN INTERNATIONAL LLC.

12.16 INTERPLASP

12.17 ROGERS CORPORATION

12.18 SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD

12.19 TRELLEBORG AB

12.20 UFP TECHNOLOGIES, INC

12.21 WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.

12.22 WOODBRIDGE FOAM CORPORATION

