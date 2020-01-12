Polyurethane Composites Market Trends, Size, Share, Top Key Players(BASF SE, Bayer AG, Hexcel Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, SGL Group, Toray Industries, Inc. & The Dow Chemical Company) Forecast to 2024

The global polyurethane composites market is growing in line with the increasing application of polyurethane composites in several end-use industries, including electrical and electronics, building and construction, transportation and wind power energy.

The increasing acceptance of polyurethane composites in the development of lightweight automotive components, which have superior mechanical and physical properties against competing materials, is expected to drive the demand for polyurethane composites, during the forecast period (2018- 2023).

The factors restricting the growth of the global polyurethane composites market include slow economic recovery of the European countries and North America, and recyclability issues of these composites.

The polyurethane composites market has been segmented by fiber type, manufacturing process, end use industry and region. On the basis of fiber type, the market has been segmented into glass fiber polyurethane composites and carbon-fiber polyurethane composites.

Based on manufacturing process, the market has been segmented into lay-up, pultrusion, resin transfer molding, injection molding, filament winding and compression molding.

The key market players operating in the global polyurethane composites market are BASF SE, Bayer AG, Hexcel Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, SGL Group, Toray Industries, Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd., Owens Corning, and SGL Group, among others, all of which have adopted various strategies to increase their market shares.

