Polysorbate-80 Market To Increase at Steady Growth Rate

Polysorbate-80 (PS80), which is also referred to as “tween 80”, is essentially a fatty acid esters of polyoxyethylene sorbitan. PS80 is characterized, among other things, by its heterogeneous chemical structure distribution. The ingredient finds applications as a non-ionic surfactant, especially in bio therapeutic products. In the formulation of such products, it is used for preventing surface adsorption and also to stabilize any proteins present against aggregation. In proteins, aggregation may be induced by stress in the form shear or agitation. The demand for PS80 also stems from its use in different types of pharmaceuticals, food preparation, and products for personal care and beauty. In the beauty and personal care sector, it is an important ingredient in baby lotions, cold creams, suntan lotions, and bath oils.

Furthermore, Polysorbate80’s use is seen in the F&B industry, where it forms a part of ice cream preparation. When used in ice cream, it helps prevents the product from melting quickly. The pharmaceutical sector is yet another consumer of PS80, as the ingredient is used in influenza vaccine formulations.

A steady rise in the demand for PS80 in end-use industries such as personal care and cosmetics, food and beverages, and pharmaceuticals are helping the global polysorbate market. Today the market grow at a steady pace. With the growing popularity of bio based products, which make use of this ingredient, the market for PS80 has received a further shot in the arm. The other conducive factor is the growing awareness regarding the use of safe and high-quality products for skin care. This trend will help shape the future of the global PS80 market.

Polysorbate-80 is typically extracted via different natural sources, including coconut oil and turkey-red oil. However, the gradual decline in the availability of these natural resources could act as a serious constraint on the growth of the market across the world. In light of reports that polysorbate-80 could potentially cause skin irritation and a few other minor skin disorders, end users may be compelled to look for alternatives. These could potentially restrain the global PS80 market in the future.

Currently, the market is adversely impacted by the availability of affordable and synthetically formulated substitutes. These substitutes include borax and sodium borate; they could pose a threat to the market’s growth.

From the geographical standpoint, the global polysorbate-80 market is split into: Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Japan, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ).

Among the top players in the market are: Croda International plc, Lotion crafter LLC, Huyze Bladelin, Mohini Organics Pvt. Ltd., Camden-grey Essential Oils, Solenis, M S Mehta & Co, Chimi Gostaran Saba (C.G.S.), Shine-Sarod Nigeria Limited, Guangzhou Runhua Food Additive Co., Ltd, Reachin Chemical Co., Ltd. and Mukasa Distributors Ltd.