Polyquaternium 6 Market Perceive Robust Expansion by 2018-2026

Polyquaternium 6 Market Insights

Growing demand for Polyquaternium 6 among end users

Polyquaternium-6 is basically polymeric quaternary ammonium salt of dimethyl diallyl ammonium chloride. This cationic homopolymer is equipped for use in an extensive range of applications in the cosmetic industry over the globe. Since polyquaternium is positively charged the neutralizes negative charge of the shampoo helping the hair to stay flat. Its high Antistatic, Film forming, Skin conditioning, Viscosity controlling nature makes it useful as a conditioner in skin and hair care formulation. In hair care products polyquaternium-6 provides benefits like it Provides a luster and a soft silky feel, it gives a soft, velvety and non-greasy after feel to the skin. It improves the spreadability of the final product. In Hair Care products it helps to Reduce Static and flyaway effect, improve wet and dry capability and it provides luster and a soft silky feel to hair, according to a recent study of Fact.MR consumers prefer polyquaternium-6 based products only for damaged and tight curly hair and not for regular use. Polyquaternium-6 is easy to use for making cosmetic products due to its easy solubility in water.

Global Polyquaternium 6 market is likely to register average lower-digit CAGR over forecast period

The global polyquaternium 6 market is estimated to register lower single-digit CAGR across the globe over the forecast period from 2018-2028, according to recent research analysis of the company. The global market for polyquaternium 6 is anticipated to witness a significant rise in demand from North America and Europe as well as emerging regions. However, developing an organic polyquaternium-6 is a challenge for manufacturers. Consumers are becoming more health conscious. They prefer to use organic polyquaternium-6 based skin and hair care products rather than conventional because of some irritation and inflammation cases over the globe. Although organic polyquaternium-6 is available in the market. Majority of manufacturers use conventional because of its less market value. There are 37 different types of polyquaternium each one with a special ability, and end users like polyquaternium 1 are used for a preservative in contact lens solution and so on. Developing organic based polyquaternium-6 will allow consumers to trust cosmetic products and improve its sell in the long term.

Polyquaternium 6 cosmetics market, concentration and precautions

The global cosmetic market was estimated at USD 533 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a market value of USD nearly 1000 billion by 2028, registering a higher single digit CAGR during the forecast period. Use of Polyquaternium 6 is increasing in cosmetic product market. Polyquaternium 6 is safe to use in cosmetic products and according to Fact.MR, the global market of polyquaternium 6 is likely to increase in United States, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, and Italy respectively. Polyquaternium 6 is an aqueous solution of the highly charged cationic homopolymer of diallyldimethyl ammonium chloride. Polyquaternium 6 global market is occupied with products like shampoos, conditioners, skin care products, bar soap, and in perms. In shampoos, the recommended concentration level is 0.2 – 0.5%. In conditioners its 0.5 – 2.0%. In skin care products 0.2 – 0.5%. In bar soap 0.1 – 0.5 % and in perms it is 0.1 – 1.5 %. Polyquaternium 6 is Pack and preserve in a sealed, cool and dry place, and avoid contacting strong oxidants. Polyquaternium 6 expires in about 12 months.

Increased use of polyquaternium 6 in cosmetics

The polyquaternium-6 market can be segmented into end users, forms, ingredients, packing types and nature. By the end users, polyquaternium-6 market can be categorized into Skin Care, Hair care, and waste water treatment. The polyquaternium-6 market can be segmented in a different forms of polyquaternium-6 such as powder form and liquid form. Ingredients of the polyquaternium-6 market can be segmented into Anti-static Agents, Conditioning Agents, Emollients Film Formers, Fixatives Lubricants / Slip Agents Moisturizing Agents, Softening / Texturing Agents Thickeners & Stabilizers. In packaging type segment polyquaternium-6 is packed in bottle and bulk. Nature of polyquaternium-6 segmented into organic and conventional. Geographically, the global market for polyquaternium-6 can be segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, and Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

Leading Companies focused to develop organic polyquaternium 6

The global market for polyquaternium-6 is comprises of several developers who are primarily converging on organic polyquaternium-6 mainly for cosmetics market to suit their consumer’s needs. Some key participants are Rodia solvay group, Gihi Chemicals Co., Limited, Sancai Industry Co.,Ltd., Trulux: Bulk Cosmetics & Ingredients, lincoln fine ingredients, A. B. Enterprises, Yixing blueat chemicals Co., LTD., IRO Group, Chemspark India PVT. LTD., Lubrizol Corporation and others. The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the polyquaternium-6 market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies for polyquaternium-6.

The research report provides analysis and information according to polyquaternium-6 market segmented into end users, forms, ingredients, packing types and nature

The report is a compilation of first-hand information of qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain for polyquaternium-6. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments of polyquaternium-6. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

