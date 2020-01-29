Polypropylene Foams Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Trends, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts To 2024

Global Polypropylene Foams Market, By Type (EPP, XPP), By Application (Automotive, Packaging, Consumer Products, Others) By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Major Market Competitors:

JSP

BASF SE

Kaneka Corporation

Hanwha Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Borealis AG

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Sonoco Products Company

DS Smith

K. NAG Ltd.

Pregis Corporation

Sekisui Alveo AG

ZOBLOK

Synbra Holding BV

Woodbridge Foam Corporation

Armacell Enterprise GmbH & Co. KG

NMC Group

Alpha Foam Ltd.

CLARK FOAM PRODUCTS

Mammoth Products, Inc.

Miles Products

American Excelsior, Inc.

Johnsonplastic

Williams Foam

Quality Foam Packaging, Inc

Many more.

The global polypropylene foams market accounted for USD 960.3 million in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

Market Definition:

Polypropylene is a thermoplastic polymer which can be readily formed by catalytic polymerization of propylene. Polypropylene foams are used for the packaging purpose and is durable and light weight. There is a growing demand for polypropylene foams in automotive, packaging and consumer products activates, which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next seven years.

Major market drivers:

Better performance compared to the other foams

Sustainable and eco-friendly

Ideal performance, durability and light weight of polypropylene

Market restraint:

High price of polypropylene foams

Low awareness about polypropylene foams

Report Segmentation:

On the basis of type:

EPP

XPP

On the basis of application:

Automotive

Packaging

Consumer Products

Others

On the basis of geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The global polypropylene foams market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

