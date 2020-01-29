Polypropylene Foams Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Trends, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts To 2024

Global Polypropylene Foams Market, By Type (EPP, XPP), By Application (Automotive, Packaging, Consumer Products, Others) By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024
Major Market Competitors:
- JSP
- BASF SE
- Kaneka Corporation
- Hanwha Corporation
- Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
- Borealis AG
- Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
- Sonoco Products Company
- DS Smith
- K. NAG Ltd.
- Pregis Corporation
- Sekisui Alveo AG
- ZOBLOK
- Synbra Holding BV
- Woodbridge Foam Corporation
- Armacell Enterprise GmbH & Co. KG
- NMC Group
- Alpha Foam Ltd.
- CLARK FOAM PRODUCTS
- Mammoth Products, Inc.
- Miles Products
- American Excelsior, Inc.
- Johnsonplastic
- Williams Foam
- Quality Foam Packaging, Inc
- Many more.
The global polypropylene foams market accounted for USD 960.3 million in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.
Market Definition:
Polypropylene is a thermoplastic polymer which can be readily formed by catalytic polymerization of propylene. Polypropylene foams are used for the packaging purpose and is durable and light weight. There is a growing demand for polypropylene foams in automotive, packaging and consumer products activates, which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next seven years.
Major market drivers:
- Better performance compared to the other foams
- Sustainable and eco-friendly
- Ideal performance, durability and light weight of polypropylene
Market restraint:
- High price of polypropylene foams
- Low awareness about polypropylene foams
Report Segmentation:
On the basis of type:
- EPP
- XPP
On the basis of application:
- Automotive
- Packaging
- Consumer Products
- Others
On the basis of geography:
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The global polypropylene foams market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.
