Polypropylene Fibre Market SWOT Analysis, Business Overview & Forecast 2027

Polypropylene fibre has been recognized as one of the fastest growing synthetic fibres. There has been a significant rise in the demand for non-woven fabrics in the past few years, which, in turn, is driving the growth of the polypropylene market. The polypropylene fibre offers many benefits. For instance, it is a light weight fibre which does not absorb any moisture. It can be used to make a number of hygiene products. Moreover, the polypropylene fibre is chemically resistant to many of the acids and alkalis. As the polyethylene fibre offers lower thermal conductivity and better insulation, it is also often used as a fabric to create thermal wear. Hygiene products make a major application industry for polypropylene fibre and have a significant impact on the growth of the global polypropylene fibre industry.

Global Polypropylene Fibre Market Dynamics

Global Polypropylene Fibre Market Drivers

The major factor driving the growth of the global polypropylene fibre market is that the polypropylene fibre is an economical substitute for many of the conventional fibres in a number of applications like carpets, etc. As a matter of fact, in many of the application areas, the use of polypropylene fibre has reduced the cost to about half of the initial cost.

The growth in major end-use industries like disposable hygiene products and geotextiles, etc. is projected to impact the global polypropylene fibre market in a positive way.

Global Propylene Fibre Market Restraints

One of the major factors restraining the growth of the global polypropylene fibre market is the fact that unlike cotton, nylon and other fibres, the polypropylene fibre has low melting temperature which prevents it from being used in a variety of industries such as the apparels and other household textiles industry. The use of polypropylene fibre is becoming limited to industrial applications.

Global Polypropylene Fibre Market Trends

The current global polypropylene market scenario is such that the manufacturers are focusing on research and development activities to replace the conventional nylon, polyester and acrylic fibres. As the polypropylene market is consolidated, there has been intense competition among the major players. The manufacturers are focusing on highlighting and enhancing particular properties like light weight and cost effectiveness of polypropylene fibre as a product differentiator and creating an edge over other manufacturers. The manufacturers are also focusing on making investments for the expansion of production capacity in developing markets and implementing new technological advancements to improve the quality of the polypropylene fibre.

Global Polypropylene Fibre Market Segmentation

The global polypropylene fibre market can be segmented on the basis of end use industry, form, process and region.

On the basis of end use industry, the global polypropylene fibre market can be categorized into:

Geotextile

Hygiene products

Construction

Pharmaceutical

Electrical and electronics

Automotive

On the basis of form, the global polypropylene fibre market can be categorized into:

Polypropylene staple fibres

Continuous fibre

On the basis of process, the global polypropylene fibre market can be categorized into:

Spun bonded

Spun melt

Wet lay

Dry lay

Others

Global Polypropylene Fibre Market Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the major share in the global polypropylene fibre market and is projected to show its dominance throughout the forecast period. China is expected to be the major producer as well as consumer of synthetic fibres such as polypropylene fibres and will be followed by India. The North American polypropylene market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR. There has been significant penetration of manufacturers in the region over the past few years and the region has shown increasing affinity towards polypropylene as a substitute for a number of applications. Western Europe and Latin America are anticipated to expand at a moderate CAGR over the forecast period. Japan and Middle East and Africa are projected to show relatively sluggish growth over the forecast period.

Global Polypropylene Fibre Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global polypropylene fibre market are:

International Fibres Group, Zenith Fibres Ltd., W. Barnet GmbH & Co. KG, E.I. du Pont De Nemours and Company, Freudenberg & Co. KG, Pioneer Scientific Industry (Nanjing) Co., Ltd., Belgian Fibers, ABC Polymer Industries, LLC, LCY Group

